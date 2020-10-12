Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Gympie’s beef industry is performing very strongly despite tough conditions, says local producer Tony Perrett.
Gympie’s beef industry is performing very strongly despite tough conditions, says local producer Tony Perrett.
News

Gympie’s booming beef industry ‘encouraging’ for producers

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
12th Oct 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

PRICES are high and times are still tough but Gympie’s beef industry is well and truly thriving.

That’s according to Gympie MP and local beef producer Tony Perrett, who said the industry was one of the “key economic drivers” for the region and called the current demand “encouraging”.

READ MORE

“Prices have never been better, probably for a number of reasons,” Mr Perrett said.

“Given the challenges the state and national economy has it’s good to see some strong sectors of the economy, particularly agriculture.”

Some of those challenges faced by the beef industry is lingering drought conditions, which Mr Perrett said had cut short supply and driven up demand.

Sullivan's Livestock Sale in Gympie
Sullivan's Livestock Sale in Gympie

“The national cattle herd is as low as it has been for many many years, and that’s on the back of drought. A bit over two thirds of Queensland is still drought affected,” Mr Perrett said.

“Given that, there’s a significant demand for beef and not enough supply, so the prices go up.

“It’s quite extraordinary when you see retail prices going up, to see the demand that’s still there is very encouraging.

“Talking to local butcher shops and retailers, they’ve indicated to me that while there’s been some price rises on the shelfed products, the demand is still there for beef and it’s still going straight out the front door.”

Mr Perrett also lauded the performance of the Gympie Saleyards, and said Gympie was emerging was one of Queensland’s premier beef selling centres alongside Roma and Dalby.

“The throughput of the Gympie Saleyards is quite significant, regularly there’s a couple of thousand head of cattle sold there every fortnight.

Local beef producer Tony Perrett.
Local beef producer Tony Perrett.

“It’s surprised a lot of people to see so many stock sold through this region, they don’t just come from the immediate Gympie region but it’s still a significant selling centre in respect of saleyards across the state.

“Agriculture is still one of the key economic drivers of the region. You look at Nolan’s abattoir and I think they’re increasing their throughput in that processing plant all the time, and not only does that assist the region directly with employment, it’s the secondary industries that tap into it.”

beef industry beef prices gympie agriculture gympie business gympie news gympie region gympie saleyards tony perrett
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BREAKING: Body found at Double Island Point

        Premium Content BREAKING: Body found at Double Island Point

        News Police confirm the tragic news after chopper searched the area last night and into this morning.

        Witness recalls desperate efforts of first responders

        Premium Content Witness recalls desperate efforts of first responders

        Health A man who was one of the first people at the scene of a fatal motorbike crash in...

        Hire and fire: Aussie workers losing 3500 jobs a day

        Premium Content Hire and fire: Aussie workers losing 3500 jobs a day

        News As more full-time positions disappear and Jobseeker payments continue, around 12...

        Jerome: ‘I will make state take over the Rattler’

        Premium Content Jerome: ‘I will make state take over the Rattler’

        News ‘This will save our region literally tens of millions over the coming years.’