Gympie’s booming beef industry ‘encouraging’ for producers

PRICES are high and times are still tough but Gympie’s beef industry is well and truly thriving.

That’s according to Gympie MP and local beef producer Tony Perrett, who said the industry was one of the “key economic drivers” for the region and called the current demand “encouraging”.

“Prices have never been better, probably for a number of reasons,” Mr Perrett said.

“Given the challenges the state and national economy has it’s good to see some strong sectors of the economy, particularly agriculture.”

Some of those challenges faced by the beef industry is lingering drought conditions, which Mr Perrett said had cut short supply and driven up demand.

Sullivan's Livestock Sale in Gympie

“The national cattle herd is as low as it has been for many many years, and that’s on the back of drought. A bit over two thirds of Queensland is still drought affected,” Mr Perrett said.

“Given that, there’s a significant demand for beef and not enough supply, so the prices go up.

“It’s quite extraordinary when you see retail prices going up, to see the demand that’s still there is very encouraging.

“Talking to local butcher shops and retailers, they’ve indicated to me that while there’s been some price rises on the shelfed products, the demand is still there for beef and it’s still going straight out the front door.”

Mr Perrett also lauded the performance of the Gympie Saleyards, and said Gympie was emerging was one of Queensland’s premier beef selling centres alongside Roma and Dalby.

“The throughput of the Gympie Saleyards is quite significant, regularly there’s a couple of thousand head of cattle sold there every fortnight.

Local beef producer Tony Perrett.

“It’s surprised a lot of people to see so many stock sold through this region, they don’t just come from the immediate Gympie region but it’s still a significant selling centre in respect of saleyards across the state.

“Agriculture is still one of the key economic drivers of the region. You look at Nolan’s abattoir and I think they’re increasing their throughput in that processing plant all the time, and not only does that assist the region directly with employment, it’s the secondary industries that tap into it.”