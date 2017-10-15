Gympie's biggest event ever: 12,000 celebrate G150 in a rush of excitement

Photos View Photo Gallery

Barnesy rocks Gympie: Gympie celebrates its 150th birthday in style with the help of Jimmy Barnes.

THE threat of rain could not deter 12,000 people from celebrating Gympie's 150th birthday in musical style at a concert already being called the biggest event ever held in the region.

Albert Park's oval and historic grand stand were jammed with concert goers of all ages celebrating the city's history with Australian music icons including Jimmy Barnes, The Black Sorrows and Thirsty Merc.

Hosted by comedians Frank Woodley and John Fleming the night has drawn rave reviews including an amazing set from Joe Camilleri, while crowds danced the night away on the muddy and squelching field.

Even the weather wanted to sit back and enjoy the show with 41mm dropped on Gympie before and after the day's celebrations (including an intense downpour at midday), but not during.

The night capped off a spectacular day of entertainment which included the Rush parade through Mary St, with crowds cheering on a number of Gympie's business and community groups as they wound their way through the CBD.

