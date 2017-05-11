Gympie's big share of Roads to Recovery funds

GYMPIE region has continued to receive a big share of federal Roads to Recovery grants for local road upgrades, according to figures released by Wide Bay federal MP Llew O'Brien.

Mr O'Brien said the new federal budget included $1,880,961 for the Gympie Regional Council area, compared to $3,320,308 for Fraser Coast, $1,107,221 for Noosa and $2,285,323 for South Burnett.

But the money comes on top of projects already underway, including $3,450,000 for Gympie region and $1,398,139 for Noosa and South Burnett.

The Roads to Recovery projects bineg currently funded in Gympie region are Hall Rd, Glanmire ($1,760,000, Harvey Siding Rd, Curra ($330,000), Louisa St, Gympie ($820,000), Old Maryborough Rd, Chatsworth ($465,000) and Spicer St, Gympie ($820,000).