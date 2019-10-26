Gympie’s best photographer wins in a landslide

VOTE NOW: There are 17 photographers nominated for the best photographer in the Gympie region. To cast your vote, please click the story and go to the poll. The winner will be announced next week. From Top Left: Leeroy Todd, Hayley May, Josette Photography. Bottom Left: Emma Nayler, Jazmyn Smith from Aesthete Film and Photography and Sharlee Hunters.

IT was a landslide victory for well-known and loved photographer Leeroy Todd.

A competition in search for Gympie’s best photographer had more than 300 comments and 17 nominations in less than 24 hours on the Gympie Times Facebook page from Thursday.

The competition in the beginning was a close on with Tracey Devereaux leading the contest, but within a couple of hours, the lead was getting away with Leeroy Todd on 28 per cent of the vote to Tracey on 16 per cent.

Photography by Bambi came in third place on 12 per cent of the vote.

PHOTOGRAPHY WINNER: Leeroy Todd, of Leeroy Todd Photography won The Gympie Times best photographer competition today, narrowly defeating Tracey Devereaux.

Mr Todd said he was grateful to be crowned Gympie’s best photographer but reiterated it wasn’t about accolades, but doing the best job he possibly can.

“I’d really like to thank everyone who took the time to vote and to all those who appreciate my work,” he said.

“Photography is such an expressive craft with so many different genres, I don’t think there could ever be one photographer who could be classed as the best.

“I’m only one photographer among an extremely talented field of creative's, but will always endeavour to keep improving my craft and always enjoy working with all the great people I get to meet.

“I am grateful and happy that my work is appreciated.”

