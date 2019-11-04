Gympie’s best mechanics go back-to-back in dominant run

YET AGAIN: Gympie's favourite mechanics have retained their title after winning yet another Gympie Times reader poll.

YET AGAIN: Gympie's favourite mechanics have retained their title after winning yet another Gympie Times reader poll.

THE defending champions have stormed home yet again to keep their grip on the “Gympie’s Favourite Mechanic” crown safe for another year.

Velmec Automotive won The Gympie Times’ reader poll for the region’s most popular repairmen convincingly, claiming 22 per cent of the vote to lock away the title in a canter.

SEE THE FINAL POLL HERE

DOMINANT: The Velmec Automotive Team have been crowned choice mechanics by the people of Gympie yet again.

FLASHBACK: Gympie’s best mechanic as voted by you

Tyson and Kacey King of Paul King Auto Repairs and Clint Laycock of Gympie Mechanical Repairs (11 per cent) got enough votes to earn a spot on the podium, narrowly beating out Tim Ellingsen from Cooloola Coast Service Centre on 10 per cent.

Velmec co-owner Paul Vella said he was “honoured” to be thought of in such high regard by his clients, but didn’t quite want to be thought of as the “best” in town.

“It’s awesome, we’re very proud and honoured, there’s no doubt about that,” Mr Vella said.

“We’ve won quite a few accolades through the media now, and with local radio.

“Being ‘the best’ doesn’t really sit well with me, probably more like ‘favourite’ or ‘preferred’. There are a lot of great mechanics in the region and they deserve full credit.

“We take pride in having a very good relationship with our clients, and we like to make sure they understand the scope of what’s going on with their cars every step of the way. Cars are a bit of a necessary evil.

Gympie Velmec Auto – Paul Vella

“We’re consistently getting referrals through the media and receiving accolades like this, and we work hard to maintain an exceptional response rate on our social media profile.

“It’s hard work, but it’s good work.”

Mr Vella was quick to deflect praise to his team, which also won the same Gympie Times competition last year and enjoyed further success at the Chamber of Commerce Business Awards.

LAST YEAR: 240 people, 43 finalists, 22 winners at 2018 Business Awards

He said running a family business in town since 2001 had allowed the Velmec team to establish a connection to the region for a whole generation.

And he didn’t miss out on thanking Velmec’s loyal voters.

“There are a lot of people in my team who make our business what it is.

“My wife Sue is the backbone of our administration team, and our Service Manager Adam Randell takes a great deal of pride in his work. He won a Chamber of Commerce award, which we have proudly on display in our office,” he said.

“Adam and Sue have managed to create a great chemistry on that side of the business, and Adam’s work helps us to have some independence and spend some time with our kids.

“It’s very heartwarming and makes us feel very proud. It means we’re doing the right thing. We’re very thankful to our clients.

“We can remember seeing kids in their school uniforms, who are now adults and bringing their cars in for a service. It’s great to see generations of Gympie people working with us.”