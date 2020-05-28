Gympie’s best meat pie makers thrilled to go back to back

Gympie’s favourite pie shop has been crowned for the second year running.

Gympie’s favourite pie shop has been crowned for the second year running.

THE meat pie is just about the most iconic Australian winter treat, and one Gympie outlet has gone back to back in its claim to the regional crown.

Hester Moore and Jay Nethercott from Beefys Pies Gympie

READ MORE

Beefy’s Pies Gympie won the Gympie Times reader poll looking for the best local pie shop for a second year running, finishing with a commanding 28 per cent share of the final vote count.

Victory Store (12 per cent) and Needful Things Convenience Store (10 per cent) also scored a spot on the podium, making it two straight top three finishes for the latter.

Beefy’s had an even beefier win with 33 per cent of the final vote last year, but their signature chunky style proved too good once again this time around.

Jay Nethercott from Beefys Pies Gympie

Store manager Hester Moore said consistency was the key factor in earning such rave reviews.

“It’s excellent, it feels great,” Mrs Moore said of the win.

“People get good quality every time. They think our pies are lovely, always full of meat, not just juice or gristle.”

Mrs Moore said the award-winning Beefy’s signature steak pie was always popular, followed by cheese and bacon, steak and cracked pepper and curry.

Want to give your favourite locals some love? Stay tuned for our next online reader poll.

