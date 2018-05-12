Gympie's best ever sporting performances

World kick boxing champion Billy "The Kid" Degoumois in action in his world title bout at the PavilionPhoto Craig Warhurst/The Gympie Times

Gympie Devils grand final win

One of Gympie's biggest sporting achievements in 2010, among many, was the heroics of the Gympie Devils clinching the Caloundra RSL Cup.

Overcoming the Nambour Crushers 22-6 deep in hostile enemy territory, the Devils carved out an historic win that will long be etched in the memories of players.

The Gympie Devils and their supporters celebrate the first ever grand final win for the Devils A Grade Side. Craig Warhurst

Winning the Caloundra RSL Cup grand final was much more than individual achievement. It was about club pride and the power of a team working together as a unit in pursuit of a common goal.

For more seasons than members of the Gympie Rugby League Club would care to remember the Devils languished at the bottom of the Sunshine Coast competition ladder. The club was all too often seen as a soft touch, an easy win and sure-fire way to grab some quick points by rival teams.

But all this changed in 2010. With Gympie Devils club officials recruiting well in the off season, attracting international talent, coupled with existing talent coming of age, the Devils quickly emerged as a force to be reckoned with.

Cats' drubbing of the Bears

GYMPIE Cats celebrated in style when the AFL Wide Bay newcomers thrashed Maryborough Bears by more than 200 points.

Hayden Graham kicked 14 goals as the Cats romped home 44.24-288 - 2.1-13 winners.

The Cats stormed to an 8.12-60 - 0.0-0 lead at the first break, their leanest quarter in terms of points scored.

A 13-goal second quarter broke the Bears' back, and they more than doubled their 143-point first half in the second.

Billy Degoumois world title win

A BLOODIED Billy 'The Kid' Degoumois walked out of his hometown ring in 2009 a World Champion, after demolishing his opponent in the third round of the World Kickboxing Federation Super Welter Weight Title.

In a first for Gympie, the world title fight was held at the Pavilion and around 1000 fans turned out to watch Degoumois fight the Thailand based Frenchman Thierry Virapol for the vacant title.

But what most fans didn't know was Degoumois carried an injury into the fight and had been unable to train because of a painful right knee.

The Muay Thai fighter had an MRI on the suspect knee during the week before the fight and found the cartilage behind his knee cap had split in two.

Degoumois wanted to fight despite the painful injury saying he might never get another chance for a world title shot in front of his home town fans.

Gympie Gold XI grand final win

IT WAS one of the most successful years in Gympie's illustrious cricket history.

The 2015/2016 season had more ups than downs both on the field and off.

Maroochydore Blue against Gympie cricket grand final. Gympie celebrate the win Josh Brady (centre) walks off with his team. Photo: Warren Lynam / Sunshine Coast Daily Warren Lynam

The Gympie Gold XI secured a maiden premiership when they took out the Sunshine Coast division one title in March.

The Gold beat long-standing rivals Maroochydore in a sprint finish.

After losing first innings points the Gold dismissed the Swans for just 44 with the 10-wicket outright win signalling the club's first title in 19 years of competition.

Gympie's Goodchild Shield side was also part of history when they tied with South Burnett for the silverware in February.

In a nail-biting affair South Burnett won the toss and, electing to bat, were bowled out by an aggressive Gympie attack for just 147.

Mawhinney's triple crown

TANSEY man David Mawhinney added three world titles to his belt after winning buckles while competing in the United States for the first time in 2015.

Teebar Rodeo- David Mawhinney was barely lucky to make it out of the gate before being ejected off this bull. Photo: Brendan Bufi / Fraser Coast Chronicle Brendan Bufi

He won the over 40 World Champion All Around Cowboy, World Champion Steer Wrestler and World Champion Bull Rider.

Evertt's triple ton

RAINBOW Beach cricketer Kurtis Everett blasted his way into local cricket history in February last year with a quick-fire 311 runs against Colts in their reserve grade encounter at Rainbow beach.

The triple century was reportedly the first in Gympie cricket history by any player at any level.

Everett's innings included 131 runs in sixes coupled with a century in fours.

Glen Boss and Makybe Diva

FORMER Gympie jockey Glen Boss stunned the racing world when he claimed three consecutive Melbourn Cups on Makybe Diva.

Noah Lane wins Magicseasweed Award.

Rainbow Beach goofy-footer Noah Lane made a claim as one of the best surfing talents in the land when he took out the $20,000 Magicseaweed Winter Session Award in 2016.

Lane took out the award after surfing monster waves in Ireland.

No Caption

He told Track Magazine after the award, "I left Australia a few years ago on kinda the classic Euro trip but didn't really expect to be surfing a whole lot. After a summer in Cornwall (where the waves were actually super fun) I came over to Ireland for a closer inspection with a mate and having met my now girlfriend Tara earlier that year, ended up staying.”