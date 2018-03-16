Gympie's best artists vie for prestige and $8000 prize money

AWARD: Gympie artist Kim Barrett with her winning entry in an earlier Andrew Fisher Portrait Prize, Who Am I?.

IT'S A competition that attracts painted portraits from highly acclaimed artists all over the state, and Gympie region artists are once again invited to submit their creative pieces for the 2018 Bendigo Bank Andrew Fisher Portrait Prize.

Co-ordinated by the Gympie Regional Gallery Tuesday Art Group, the BBAFPP is a biennial competition which encourages artists to submit painted portraits of distinguished subjects that live in Queensland.

Nonie Metzler, a member of the Gallery's Tuesday Art Group said that the competition aims to popularise the portrait genre.

"The competition is based on the famous Archibald Portrait Prize, with judges awarding eight prizes in total,” said Ms Metzler.

"There is over $8000 in prize money on offer and our art group will select the winner for the Packers' Prize.”

Competition entry fee is $25 and entries close Wednesday, March 28, 2018.

The Gympie Regional Gallery will hold an exhibition of all the painted portraits, which will be on display from 26 April to 19 May, 2018.

Prizes will be awarded at the exhibition opening on Friday, April 27 from 6pm at the Gympie Regional Gallery.

The competition is sponsored by the Gympie & District Community Bank Branch Bendigo Branch, in partnership with Gympie Regional Council, Gympie Regional Gallery Tuesday Art Group and Charlies Hotel.

Andrew Fisher was a notable Gympie resident and politician who served as Prime Minister of Australia on three separate occasions.