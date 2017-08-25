Gympie's Best and bravest recognised

IT TAKES a special kind of person to willingly put themselves in harm's way for the benefit of the community.

On Thursday, some of the North Coast region's best and bravest firefighters, a number of whom were involved in the Caloundra bushfire emergency last weekend, were recognised for their service in an awards ceremony at the Gympie Civic Centre.

In his opening address, Queensland Fire and Rescue Service Assistant Commissioner John Cawcutt said the awards honoured officers and support staff for their contribution to the community.

"Very often, these behaviours go unrecognised and today (Thursday) provides us with the opportunity to highlight the good work performed by our staff and volunteers,” he said.

Gympie firefighters were among the award recipients, with station officers Cameron Ritchie, Ryan Mayne, Richard Lewis and Harley Cross receiving a unit citation for going above and beyond the call duty, while Tin Can Bay-based officer Desley Goldsworthy received the Assistant Commissioner's Commendation.

Alan Hasthorpe received a second and third National Medal clasp on behalf of his father Harvey, who has spent over 60 years in the service and John Cotter, from Goomeri, was awarded the Diligent and Ethical Service Medal.

Ass Comm Cawcutt said the awards highlighted the dedication of not only frontline officers but support staff as well.

"Often these people go out and about and do their job attending emergencies.

"They do it with little fanfare.

"The awards are an opportunity to recognise the work that they do.

"It is also about recognising them in front of their family and their peers,” Ass Comm Cawcutt ssaid.