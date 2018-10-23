Gympie's beard artist voted region's best barber

GROOMED: Memphis Barbers' Stacy Edwards and Megan Rutter have been named the best barber in the Gympie region.

GROOMED: Memphis Barbers' Stacy Edwards and Megan Rutter have been named the best barber in the Gympie region. Philippe Coquerand

SIX months after opening the doors to Memphis Barbers, owner Stacy Edwards and her online marketer Megan Rutter have been rated Gympie's best barber in a Facebook poll.

Ms Edwards (or Lady Stacy, as she prefers) said her barber shop offered customers a different style to other barbers.

RELATED:

IT'S THE VIBE: Get hip at this new Gympie business

VOTE NOW: Gympie's top hairdressers short-listed

AND STILL: Gympie's best mechanic as voted by you

240 people, 43 finalists, 22 winners at 2018 Business Awards

"It's a fun experience. Everyone gets 100 per cent. If you're a little kid to a 90-year-old man you'll get an A-grade service every time you come in here,” she said.

"It's fun, it's loud, it's rowdy. I have music, I have beer, there's lollies for kids - everything you want we've got it. It's got a good vibe and a nice zone to come into.”

GROOMED: Memphis Barbers' owner Stacy Edwards and online marketer Megan Rutter have been named the best barber in the Gympie region. Philippe Coquerand

Raised in Gympie, Ms Edwards worked in Melbourne and Brisbane after finishing school but returned recently to establish a gentlemen's barbershop.

"I did ladies' hair for 10 years and now I'm doing gentlemen's hair and I love it - there's a bit more precision involved in this type of cutting,” she said.

"I support the mullet as the sign states out the front and surprisingly the amount of people who come in and are proud to see that on the front of the shop is great.

"A lot of guys are realising that I take pride in it; they call me a beard artist. I'm happy for that, to be able to trim a dude's beard is an absolute honour.”

Ms Edwards said she loved supporting the local community.

"I'm a major supporter of small business. I support them in Mary St. I only shop locally whenever I can because without us little people, the street is just full of solicitors and council workers.”

Ms Edwards thanked her local supplier Ben Susskind from Slicks Co.

"We sell a wide range of products from Reuzel, Melbourne Beard Oil, Proraso, Layrite and Red one,” she said.

A website is under construction so customers can buy hair products - and soon Memphis Barbers will have a larger stock range.

Memphis Barber's is also pet friendly.

Top 4 barbers voted by you on Facebook:

First: Memphis Barbers 66 votes

Second place draw: Sharon's Barber and Hair Techniques on 26 votes

Fourth: Modes 20