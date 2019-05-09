Gympie's Aussie touch queen shows of World Cup gold medal

TOUCH FOOTBALL: A lifelong dream - and decades of hard work - came to fruition for Gympie's touch football queen Kym Waugh when her first tournament playing in Australian colours ended with a World Cup win last week.

Waugh was still on a high on her return home to Gympie this week, days removed from Australia's 8-0 Touch World Cup grand final win over New Zealand in the intense Kuala Lumpur heat last Thursday night.

The grand final scoreline was a reflection of dominance through the whole tournament, as the Aussie open women blitzed everyone in their path to score around 80 tries and concede only four.

Gympie touch player Kym Waugh after winning gold in the Australian Women's 35 Touch World Cup. Gympie Touch Association

A gold medal was just rewards for Kim and her teammates, but the emotion immediately after the final hooter sounded was still overwhelming.

"I was in tears; it was beautiful to see my mum and dad there after they spent my whole life taking me to carnivals and supporting me,” Waugh said.

"It was a magical feeling. It was unbelievable. I started playing this sport when I was 11.

"It's amazing, I would never have dreamt it. It was a dream growing up and seeing all these open women running around I'd tell Mum and Dad 'one day I'm going to do that'.

"Being a small town kid, I thought I'd have to travel to Brisbane, and my life's here, so I sort of thought I wasn't going to bother with it for a while.”

The winger, who also spent time playing in the middle during the World Cup, said she had felt more nerves at the prospect of travelling overseas for the first time than anything happening on the field.

United Housing player Kym Waugh playing touch at Gympie. JAMES LOOSE

"I was a little bit nervous leaving everyone, a bit nervous to start with,” she said.

"About three weeks beforehand Mum and Dad decided to come over, so I was a bit more at ease knowing I had some family over there.

"I've never been nervous to play a game. I've always had the mindset of knowing what I had to do and just playing the game.

"We had a phenomenal team. Everyone knew their job and did it perfectly, we just gelled.”

When the conditions got tough, even exceeding 50C at some points, it was the Australians who held it together best.

"Our fitness showed in those conditions and we didn't suffer while some of the other teams were struggling in the heat.

"Before our grand final they called games off, and it was 47C for our game. We knew it was going to be wet and slippery just from sweat, but our ball control was fantastic.”

"Our defence was fantastic, our goal was not to concede a New Zealand try in the final and we didn't.”

Waugh said she had always been thinking about the club she had dedicated herself to for the vast majority of her sporting life, even in the thick of the action.

"This club is where I've always played and they've given me every opportunity to go and play in Malaysia. They raised money to help me get over there.

"It's not just the city slickers that can make it, if you're passionate for your sport and you're dedicated you'll get there.

"I've had a fair few juniors come up and say they're so excited to play touch now, and I tell them 'keep going, you can do it too'.

"We've got some great talent coming out of Gympie. It's exciting.”