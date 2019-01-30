Gympie's ATAR 'guinea pigs' prepare for Year 12 challenges

AS THE new school year began for students around the Gympie region yesterday, the class of 2020 was already thinking about its future as the first cohort to be assessed by Queensland's new ATAR assessment scheme.

The OP (Overall Position) score and the Queensland Core Skills test will be scrapped starting with this year's Year 11s, and replaced by an Australian Tertiary Entrance Rank (ATAR) score of up to 99.95 for eligible students.

Every student will sit external examinations for each subject in Term 4 of Year 12, with final grades made up of three in-school assessments combined with the exam result.

NEW YEAR, NEW GOAL: James Nash High School Year 11 ATAR students Dillyn Blackburn, Ava Barry, Joseph Greer and Eli Hall (with principal Jackson Dodd) are enthusiastic about the next step in their academic journey. Josh Preston

The exams are worth 25 per cent for most subjects, and 50 per cent for mathematics and science.

Four James Nash High School Year 11 students were mostly undaunted by the prospect, maintaining their high ambitions for Year 12 and beyond.

"Personally I think it's an advantage over previous grades. I guess everyone's looking at you. A lot of concentration has been on our grade being in this system. The attention is definitely an advantage,” Joseph Greer said.

"I've got family in other states who were previously in this system, they're telling me how much fairer it is.”

"I actually kind of feel more confident. Because we're the first ones going through, everyone's making sure we can do it,” Eli Hall added.

Dillyn Blackburn and Ava Barry said they felt a little trepidation as the ATAR guinea pigs, but agreed the new system would be fair play for every student.

"Not going off anyone's previous scores makes it hard. It will be new for us,” Miss Blackburn said.

"I believe it's fairer, it's not judged by your whole grade's mark, it's actually the whole system,” Ms Blackburn said.

"We've done a couple of external exams from last year to get used to it.”

James Nash principal Jackson Dodd said staff had been working hard for 18 months to adjust to the changeover.

"It's been a considerable amount of training for our staff. Every staff member that teaches senior has had professional development over this,” Mr Dodd said.

"It's not just around the external exam bit, it's about improving assessment, making sure when you moderate students' work it's really accurate, because when we submit those samples for moderation it has to be perfect.

"We were quite confident that we've pretty well done everything we can do. Our next piece is to support these guys up until September which is our practice time.

"We've got three terms to make sure they're prepared, going into this with their eyes open and they know the amount of work needed to get the success that they want.”

Education Minister Grace Grace said the new system, which has cost about $80 million and is expected to increase, will ensure the brightest Queensland teens score top marks regardless of the school they attend.

The ATAR system matches the same university rank used in all other states and territories.