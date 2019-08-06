Menu
Cris Cyborg celebrates the win over Felicia Spencer during a mixed martial arts bout at UFC 240, in Edmonton, Alberta, Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
Cris Cyborg celebrates the win over Felicia Spencer during a mixed martial arts bout at UFC 240, in Edmonton, Alberta, Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
Gympie's Arlene celebrates record KO as Cyborg threat looms

JOSH PRESTON
by
6th Aug 2019 12:09 PM
MMA: BOOM, indeed.

Gympie-bred MMA star Arlene Blencowe now has even more reason to celebrate her dominant knockout of Amanda Bell at Bellator 224 last month.

The 36-year-old, who solidified her status as a women's featherweight title contender with the win, jumped on social media to share an exciting statistic she may own for a long time to come.

BRUTAL: Arlene Blencowe drops Amanda Bell with a right hand six seconds into their July 12 fight.
BRUTAL: Arlene Blencowe drops Amanda Bell with a right hand six seconds into their July 12 fight. Contributed

"Boom! I now hold the record for the fastest finish in female Bellator history,” Blencowe said.

Blencowe dropped Bell with a punishing right hand almost immediately in their July 12 bout before unleashing a barrage of blows as her opponent tried to recover until referee Jason Herzog intervened.

The victory was Blencowe's fifth from her past six contests - the only blemish coming from a contentious split decision against incumbent champion Julia Budd.

"Angerfist” took to social media again over the weekend when news broke that former UFC champion Cris Cyborg is set to be released from the promotion, opening the door for a potential Bellator contract.

Arlene Blencowe blitzed Amanda Bell with a 22-second KO at Bellator 224 on the weekend.
Arlene Blencowe blitzed Amanda Bell with a 22-second KO at Bellator 224 on the weekend. Contributed

Cyborg boasts a fearsome 21-2 MMA record including two UFC championship defences, but the 12-7 Blencowe said she would welcome the challenge of facing the 34-year-old Brazilian.

"I know a lot of featherweights in (Bellator) would've woken up this morning "s*******” bricks at the news of (Cyborg's) release from the UFC... and one would've been eating her words,” she said.

"I'm excited for what's ahead ... we all know this is a fight I've always wanted.”

