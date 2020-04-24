Gympie’s Anzac ceremony to have unique twist

GYMPIE’S Anzac spirit is going digital with church, RSL and community leaders defying physical distancing rules and bringing the traditional ceremonies to the online world.

Gympie Church Online will host a live-stream of commemorations from 10am tomorrow morning, bringing this year’s commemorations to people’s homes.

Reverend Dave Thomas said the idea was driven by asking what can be done in a world where so many things can’t – including thousands gathering at dawn.

Rev. Dave Thomas of Gympie Church Online.

“It’s not going to be anywhere near what it would or should be … but it will be a local reflection of the same intent,” Mr Thomas said.

The idea grew from religious services already being held online,

“Someone said ‘why don’t we open this up and make it available to all and sundry’?” Mr Thomas said.

“I thought that was a good idea.”

And the holding the commemorations at 10am, rather than the traditional dawn, was a choice made to preserve another movement.

A previous Gympie Anzac Day commemoration Normanby Hill – Harrison Brunjes and Adrian Booth.

“We didn’t want to jeopardise what the RSL is trying to do,” Mr Thomas said.

“I’ll be one down at our gates at 6am in the morning.

“We didn’t want to compromise that.”

He said the online service would give people the chance to.

“Anzac’s always been a very significant day,” Mr Thomas said.

“I treasure it as one of the very special community days we can pause, reflect and be grateful.”

Speakers include Mayor Glen Hartwig, and the event will be almost identical to those run at the Memorial Flame at dawn or the Normanby Hill Memorial.

Anzac Day parades can’t happen this year.

The stream starts at 10am Saturday at https://TV.gympie.church.

It will be re-streamed on other Facebook platforms.

Gympie Church Online is the work of a number of Gympie churches who banded together to provide an online platform during the pandemic.

Pastor Dean Comerford said he was pleased for the chance to be a part of this “uniquely local commemoration of Anzac Day”.

“It’s pretty exciting,” Mr Comerford said.