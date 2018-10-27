Gympie's answer to Winx going for third straight Cup today

PROUD SPONSORS: Damien Perissinotto, Melinda Weller, Gary Young of Brown Macaulay & Warren hold the 2018 Gympie cup ahead of the big race this afternoon.

HORSE RACING: Gympie is off to the races today as one of its biggest annual meetings storms to the front of Queensland's Cox Plate Day queue amid the statewide industry TAB strike drama.

All eyes will be on the track at 4.30pm as eight-year-old chestnut Fasta Than Light aims for an unprecedented third straight Gympie Cup victory against what could be his toughest set of opponents yet.

Gympie racing expert Barry Fitzhenry called "Fasta” "the horse to beat” but did not rule out strong contenders elsewhere in the field.

"(He's) an exceptional sand-track galloper (but) will have to overcome probably the best ever field ... to become the first horse to ever win three successive Gympie Cups,” Fitzhenry said.

"(He) won the 2016 and 2017 Gympie Cups as well as this year winning his second Gympie Muster Cup. In addition, (Fasta) has won two Bundaberg Gold Cups and a Wondai Cup - all on sand tracks.”

Fitzhenry singled out Ben Currie-trained mare Isn't She Elegant as the "hardest to beat” on recent form, with three wins and two thirds - including a place behind "Fasta” in the Muster Cup - in her past five starts.

He said Birdsville Cup winner Blue Jest, who will carry the heaviest weight (61kg) over the 1600m race "a week after his second to stablemate Fab's Cowboy in the 1400m Blackall Cup”, was another hot tip.

"This year's Gympie Cup is a qualifier for the Country Cups Challenge, the $70,000 final of which will be run at Doomben on December 1,” Fitzhenry said.

"The first three home in the Gympie Cup will be automatic nominations for the final.”

Brown Macaulay and Warren director Damien Perissinotto said the accountancy firm was excited to continue "a long association with the Gympie Turf Club and the local racing community” as major sponsors of the cup in their 70th anniversary year.

"This will be one of the biggest race days in the 150th year of racing in Gympie, this is the first year (we have) been major sponsors of the ... turf club,” Mr Perissinotto said.

"Come dressed in the blue theme and enjoy a great day of racing, Fashions on the Field, and after race entertainment from ... Brooke Schubert. Cheer on Winx with other punters in the Betting Ring as she goes for her 4th straight Cox Plate.

"For the big race, we like Isn't She Elegant to lead home Clouds and Hi Harry. The best races are in country places.”

The first race on Gympie Cup Day is at 1.30pm.