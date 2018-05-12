Gympie's 6 young tennis players to watch

HOT SHOTS: Britney and Dakota Fallon, Mia James, Brodie Fallon, Tanner Cottrill, Sean Lorensen hope to make a big play for their future tennis careers.

HOT SHOTS: Britney and Dakota Fallon, Mia James, Brodie Fallon, Tanner Cottrill, Sean Lorensen hope to make a big play for their future tennis careers. Renee Albrecht

GYMPIE'S tennis superstars are looking to make their big dreams come true.

The Fallon family has a lot of talent and any one of their players can have bragging rights.

These six youngsters will be the ones to keep an eye on.

1. Sean Lorensen, 13

Lorensen started playing tennis at age seven, with his father Gavin being a big influence.

"He always played tennis and he brought me up one day to play, and I haven't stopped playing since,” Sean said of his dad.

"I was playing casually when I started playing but am liking it more and am entering competitions.”

Sean Lorensen. Renee Albrecht

Sean models himself on former world No.1 Roger Federer.

"He's a player I look up to. He always has a good attitude,” he explained.

2. Britney Fallon, 13

Britney has been playing tennis for eight years and had a talent for it from a young age.

"When I was little, I had a fly swat and a balloon and would run around the living room hitting it. Watching me, my mother got me involved with tennis,” she said.

"I call it balloon tennis.”

Britney Fallon. Renee Albrecht

Her goal is to bring her ranking into the 900s and make some really good friends.

"I enjoy playing competitively and hopefully I can strengthen my favourite shot, the backhand,” she said.

3. Brodie Fallon, 11

The first time Brodie heard about tennis he was in Prep.

"The coaches Matt and Brett (from the Reg English Memorial Tennis Centre) came to school and I have been playing since,” he said.

Despite his love for the game, Brodie loves that winning feeling.

Brodie Fallon. Renee Albrecht

"I was on a winning hot streak of a couple years and won almost every game bar two,” he said.

Brodie takes inspiration from former world No.1 Roger Federer and Australian tennis player James Duckworth.

4. Tanner Cottrill, 14

The youngster has aspirations to make it onto TV and play in the Australian Open.

"I would love to have a lot of people watching me play and this Australian Open is my home one,” he said.

Tanner's love of the game happened 10 years ago and he still enjoys it as much.

Tanner Cottrill. Renee Albrecht

"My favourite thing is playing with my mates and trying to win,” he said.

"I have been improving each year and it's getting challenging, which I like.”

5. Dakota Fallon, 9

Dakota will be looking to take on world No.20 Nick Kyrgios's never give up attitude.

"I got to meet him last year and he plays really well. He might smash his tennis racquet but he will not give up,” she said.

She was five when she first started and Dakota said the best thing was travelling for tournaments.

"You get to explore a different place while learning new skills,” she said.

"I went away to Hervey Bay and I eliminated two players and made it into the Hervey Bay squad.

"We explored around Hervey Bay and I got to swim in the pool.”

Dakota Fallon. Renee Albrecht

Her fierce slam-dunk is one to look out for.

"It is my favourite shot because you can get a lot of points,” she said.

"It's one of the harder shots to play and many players can be eliminated because you can angle where to hit.

"My favourite is hitting it down the line.”

Dakota will be heading to Rockhampton in August after being selected in the Wide Bay side.

6. Mia James, 9

Inspired by her father, Mick, Mia is looking to further her skills while teaching other players.

Mia James. Renee Albrecht

"My father taught me for a few years at home and the school sent a form for kids wanting to play and it went from there,” she said.

"I like learning new skills from different players and teaching other players who might have scoring questions.”

Mia is looking to learn a few skills off her favourite player, Australian women's No.1 Ashleigh Barty.

"She is a great player who is another tennis inspiration for me,” she said.

"The shots she hits down the line are my favourite and I have been spending my afternoons practising them every day.”