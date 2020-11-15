Gympie’s 500+ Class of 2020 prepares to go out in style

FLASH BACK: With this year's high school formals all happening next week - take a trip down memory lane and have a look at hundreds of photos from the last three years of Gympie formals.

FLASH BACK: With this year's high school formals all happening next week - take a trip down memory lane and have a look at hundreds of photos from the last three years of Gympie formals.

GYMPIE’S 500 graduating Year 12s are about to enter one of the most exciting times of their lives.

Exams are finished and now it is full steam ahead to a week of formals, all taking place under the restrictions of coronavirus safety and security, though those restrictions are set to ease even more from Tuesday.

CLASS OF 2019: Every stunning Gympie graduate from the Class of 2019

The 2020 cohort has faced challenges like none other in recent memory; their final year of high school has been significantly different, their traditional schoolies celebrations will look completely different, and their formal graduating ceremonies will too.

CLASS OF 2018: 7 schools, 255 photos, 418 faces from Gympie formals of 2018

For some local high schools, parents cannot attend, or even be on the school grounds, much less other family members.

MEGA GALLERY: Every single Gympie formal photo from 2017

But they have taken it in their stride, showing a resilience and acceptance that should make their families, their schools and themselves proud.

GYMPIE FORMALS - Victory College - Hayley Brown and Riley Carkeet 2019

The Gympie Times will be covering each formal just as it has done for the past several years, capturing the glamour and excitement of the occasion and celebrating the Class of 2020, a class unlike any other.

James Nash State High School has 172 graduating seniors this year and The Gympie Times will be not only featuring a stunning gallery of each couple, group and individual as they arrive on Wednesday evening, but will for the very first time be livestreaming those arrivals right here on The Gympie Times website.

GYMPIE FORMALS - Gympie High - Paige Ottrey and Haylee Gibbs in 2019.

Gympie State High School has the biggest graduating cohort, with 226 students arriving and celebrating in style at the school grounds on Thursday evening. Our photographer will be there to capture the moment.

We will feature galleries from each Formal throughout the week, culminating in a mega gallery featuring every graduate at every Gympie formal.

GYMPIE FORMALS - James Nash Formal 2019- Megan Quick, Angus Tessmann and Amelia Stevens

St Patrick’s College has 57 graduating seniors this year, Victory College 29, with 24 attending the formal on Friday night.

We will also be covering Cooloola Christian College, Flexible Learning Centre and Gympie Special School.

From The Gympie Times to the Class of 2020, congratulations and best of luck. The world is your oyster and you make us all proud.