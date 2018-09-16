Gympie's 5 most expensive, 5 cheapest houses revealed

WHETHER it is a million-dollar house near the beach or a $75,000 house in the heart of Gympie, the region's market offers something for everything.

We have compiled the region's top five highest and cheapest sales since the year started, and the list is as expansive as the region's eastern and western reaches are.

Five highest sales this year

1. 81-83 Cooloola Drive, Rainbow Beach, $1.4million

THE 1391sqm property - the house sits on 721sqm - boasts private beach access and ocean views, as well as a gourmet chef's kitchen, three bedrooms, two bathrooms and parking for four cars.

2. 90 Fritz Rd, Chatsworth, $1.275million

THIS is a house for those who like numbers, boasting six bedrooms, three bathrooms and a four-car garage, and is on more than 11ha of land.

It is also a great place to take a quick dip thanks to its swimming pool, and offers expansive views of the surrounding Chatsworth neighbourhood.

3. 83-85 Pine Valley Drive, Pie Creek, $970,000

SPORTING four bedrooms, four bathrooms and a four-car garage, it is clear this property would appeal to someone looking to live in four times the style.

Situated on 1.4ha, this house is the definition of unique, while still offering a floor plan with more than 550sqm of living space.

4.96 Cooloola Drive, Rainbow Beach, $875,000

THIS master-built three-bedroom home was snapped up, with the new owners now enjoying ocean panoramas across to Double Island Point and the main beach through to Inskip Point and Fraser Island.

A generous back deck is also attached, giving them the perfect place to relax or party.

5. 21 Belle Ct, Rainbow Beach, $867,000

A THREE-storey home at Rainbow Shores, it boasts four bedrooms, two bathrooms and two living areas. It also offers its new owners a relaxing five-minute walk to the region's most popular beach.

Asked about what was driving the market at Rainbow Beach, Bambling Property owner John Bambling - whose agency sold 81-83 Cooloola Drive - said last month "absolute waterfront” properties were in demand.

"Whenever you're in a situation like that where you can't get built out,” he said.

"It's just great real estate, and people love the Rainbow Beach setting.

"It's unique.”

He was not alone in pointing to the Rainbow Beach atmosphere as being a hot attraction.

Rainbow Beach Realty's Andrew Hawkins said the sale of the Belle Ct both property, among others, was driven by one key feature.

"The beach proximity was a key selling point for ... buyers to fit in with their lifestyles,” MrHawkins said.

Five cheapest sales this year

1. 9 Fox St, Gympie, $75,000

SITTING less than a minute's walk from Gympie Central Shopping Centre, this property offered up the perfect example of an entry-level property.

A one-storey lowset house, the new owners also have four bedrooms, two bathrooms and a two-car garage for the new owners to work with.

2. 10 Mayne St, Goomeri, $80,000

THIS two-bedroom, one-car is only a few years old, with an open-plan living arrangement and modern kitchen with gas stove and dishwasher.

Both bedrooms have built-in wardrobes, and it is flanked by a small verandah on the front and side.

3. 61 McTaggart St, Goomeri, $85,000

A LARGE home (four bedrooms, two bathrooms and a double-car garage), this year was the first time that the well-loved family home hit the market in more than 40 years.

Along with the standard numbers the new owners will also enjoy an office, built-in verandahs, and a large kitchen.

It also boasts a gas heater located in the lounge room, and the design is complemented by high ceilings and french doors.

4a. 8 Hodge St, Goomeri, $90,000

POLISHED timber floors, tongue-and-groove walls, and a built-in kitchen with pantry and gas stove, all make this buy a bargain for its less-than-$100,000 price tag.

Those who like sunshine will no doubt enjoy the front verandah, while the one at the back will suit those of a more private disposition.

4b. 51 McTaggart St, Goomeri, $90,000

DOUBLE street access, open living and dining and a wood fire are just a few of the highlights which were on offer when this house hit the market.

It was a great choice for those who want to mix high-tech living with a country vibe, sporting TV connections in multiple rooms along with a chook pen out the back.

Bambling Property sales agent John McEwan, who sold the Fox St property, said it was an example of an underlying trend in the region's market.

"The median house price has gone up,” he said. "I think people are looking for those entry-level properties because of the market growth for the median-priced properties.”

Mr McEwan said there had been "hundreds” of buyers looking at the Fox St house which, while it had flaws, offered an opportunity to give a good return down the line.

"You can buy, renovate them, and have a potentially good buying pool to sell them on to,” he said.

All data sourced from CoreLogic