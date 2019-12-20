Gympie’s $3m school boost - building on a dream of justice

BIG BOOST: Gympie Flexible Learning Centre campus head Alissa Falla is optimistic about big expansions of facilities at the school, which will soon include a kindy to help students with children keep family and school life going.

BIG BOOST: Gympie Flexible Learning Centre campus head Alissa Falla is optimistic about big expansions of facilities at the school, which will soon include a kindy to help students with children keep family and school life going.

EDMUND Rice would have been proud of the progress being made in Gympie to advance his goal of education, hope and opportunity for everyone.

But it is unlikely the 18th Century Catholic missionary would ever have predicted the success of his flexible learning ideas, conceived in a time of deep inequality and injustice in his home country, Ireland.

“$3 million,” said Gympie Flexible Learning Centre campus head Alissa Falla when asked how much the upcoming school expansion is expected to cost.

“We’re self funding $1.2 million from the Edmund Rice organisation and the rest is coming from the state and federal governments.

The expansion will further advance the Edmund Rice core belief that education is for everybody and is a key to helping people lift themselves up in this world.

Even early parenthood is no barrier to opportunity, with some young students already bringing children to school with them.

The new expansion will include a parent room within the school so young mums and dads can study in peace while their children are entertained and safe nearby.

That will be part of an upstairs section which will expand office space and provide a sick bay, as well as improved classroom facilities and a computer room.

“There will also be a covered basketball court, some landscaped and recreational area, refurbishment of the workshop and a new art room,” she said.

“The workshop is mainly involved in woodwork, but there is a lot of variety in that.

“We’ve got a very clever workshop trainer who can help the young people learn to do anything they want.

“They can do carpentry, wood turning and they can make everything from furniture and pencil cases to guitars,” she said.

“The expansion will mean we can do more onsite, although we will still take the students off site to kick a ball and run a bit of energy off.

“Outdoor adventure based learning is an important part of our program,” she said.

“We’ve got 17 staff, including groundsmen, admin staff, seven teachers and youth workers who do a very important job running programs and looking after a lot of the wellbeing needs of the young people.

“We’re going to keep our numbers down to 90 students, because if flexible learning centres get bigger than that they can lose the essence of what flexible learning is about.

“We lost 15 students at graduation and about 10 of those places are left for next year’s enrolments.

“People can just ring us up if they think they might be interested,” she said.

.