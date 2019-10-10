Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
There are some serious changes to the list of Gympie region's most influential of 2019.
There are some serious changes to the list of Gympie region's most influential of 2019.
News

Gympie's 2019 Most Influential list will be controversial

Shelley Strachan
by
10th Oct 2019 5:53 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOR several months now The Gympie Times has been working on a special and highly controversial annual project which will be rolled out on our website, in the newspaper and ePaper starting this Saturday.

The Gympie Region's Power 30 is a subjective list of local people with power and influence, chosen and ranked - by a special committee of four - from a much larger masterlist.

Who are the 30 most powerful and influential people of the Gympie region for 2019? Find out starting this Saturday on our website, ePaper and in print.
Who are the 30 most powerful and influential people of the Gympie region for 2019? Find out starting this Saturday on our website, ePaper and in print. Contributed

Being a subjective list, not everyone is going to agree with every name and ranking. There may be some names that are not on the list you believe should be on the list. There may be some names on the list you think should not be there.

We hope there is plenty of discussion and respectful debate around this year's Power 30, which has some interesting additions and absences.

Without giving too much away I can say compared to our previous Power 30s, this year's list is more equally divided.

The regions most influential people.
The regions most influential people.

It is comprised of people from all walks of life and aged from their teens to their 70s.

It is important to remember this will be a list of who is in power, not necessarily who deserves power, or who we wish was in power. Some use their power for good - others not so much, depending on your point of view.

Those on this list live in the Gympie region, with just one or two exceptions for people who still have homes or offices here and whose influence cannot be ignored. It all starts this Saturday.

gympie politics gympie's most influential most influential power 30 2019 power and influence
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Gympie court: Triple child rapist, would-be killer walks

    premium_icon Gympie court: Triple child rapist, would-be killer walks

    News Molester released after time served, but with another 18 months hanging over his head for five years

    It’s back! $1-a-week subscription offer returns

    premium_icon It’s back! $1-a-week subscription offer returns

    News Our cheapest deal is back offering the best journalism and rewards

    UPDATE: 13 cattle killed in hwy truck rollover

    premium_icon UPDATE: 13 cattle killed in hwy truck rollover

    News 13 cattle have been killed in Gympie region roll-over.

    VOTE NOW: 15 best Gympie region baristas

    premium_icon VOTE NOW: 15 best Gympie region baristas

    News Make sure to cast your vote for the Gympie region's best barista.