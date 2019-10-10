Gympie's 2019 Most Influential list will be controversial

There are some serious changes to the list of Gympie region's most influential of 2019.

FOR several months now The Gympie Times has been working on a special and highly controversial annual project which will be rolled out on our website, in the newspaper and ePaper starting this Saturday.

The Gympie Region's Power 30 is a subjective list of local people with power and influence, chosen and ranked - by a special committee of four - from a much larger masterlist.

Who are the 30 most powerful and influential people of the Gympie region for 2019? Find out starting this Saturday on our website, ePaper and in print. Contributed

Being a subjective list, not everyone is going to agree with every name and ranking. There may be some names that are not on the list you believe should be on the list. There may be some names on the list you think should not be there.

We hope there is plenty of discussion and respectful debate around this year's Power 30, which has some interesting additions and absences.

Without giving too much away I can say compared to our previous Power 30s, this year's list is more equally divided.

It is comprised of people from all walks of life and aged from their teens to their 70s.

It is important to remember this will be a list of who is in power, not necessarily who deserves power, or who we wish was in power. Some use their power for good - others not so much, depending on your point of view.

Those on this list live in the Gympie region, with just one or two exceptions for people who still have homes or offices here and whose influence cannot be ignored. It all starts this Saturday.