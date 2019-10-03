Gympie's 2019 festival set to be record-breaker

A RECORD number of filmmakers is expected to descend on Gympie for this year's Heart of Gold film festival.

Up to 100 filmmakers from as far as Western Australia, Melbourne and Sydney will be on hand to give the region a taste of Hollywood, and they are expected to be joined by more 7500 guests over the event's four days.

There is talent from close to home on hand, too.

Gympie's Flexible Learning Centre (High Abili Tea) and Kilkivan State School (Second Chances) are shortlisted in this year's event.

TUNING UP: Rhys Naidoo, Connor Garrett, Hayden Buchholz and Paula Jayne prep for this year's Heart of Gold festivities, which start today. Troy Jegers

The films are being shown alongside other Australian schools' creations on Sunday.

"We're hoping as many students attend as possible,” said festival manager Paula Jayne.

The awards for the category are being announced on Saturday night, meaning the winner will be known when the films are shown.

The local influence doesn't stop there, either.

Award night festivities start on Saturday at 7pm Contributed

Even the volunteers setting up for the four-day event are Gympie region art buffs.

"They're mostly from Gympie, but we do have some who come from other areas like Noosa and Wolvi,” she said.

"Anyone who's interested in film or the arts likes to be involved.

"Some people have been volunteering at this festival since its inception.”

"Anyone who hasn't been - they don't know what they're missing.

"We have had pieces that go on to win Oscars over the years.”

H is for Happiness film makes its Queensland premiere on Saturday. Contributed

The event was not shy on Australian clout, either.

Award-winning actor Aaron Pedersen is joining the fun as HOG's patron.

"Aaron is a really gregarious type of guy. He's going to hang out over the weekend and mix with everyone at the festival.

"We're really lucky he's taken on board to volunteer his time to do this.”

THE student films are only one of the highlights on the cards this year, with more than 130 short films to be shown:

Opening Night, tonight 6-9pm

The official opening of Heart of Gold International Short Film Festival, with live music and an exceptional line-up of short films, including the Queensland premiere of Out of Range featuring patron Aaron Pedersen.

Queensland premiere of H is for Happiness, Saturday 4pm

The film follows Candice Phee, an unflinchingly honest and optimistic 12-year-old who is determined to bring her dysfunctional family back from the brink.

Out of Range , showing at the festival tonight and starring Heart of Gold patron Aaron Pedersen. Contributed

Her exploits will inspire and delight anyone who has faced the trials of adolescence and the heartbreak of family tragedy.

Industry networking, Saturday 6pm

Join acclaimed actor, Aaron Pedersen in the Fossickers Room at a special screen industry networking opportunity for filmmakers, festival partners and creatives.

The Art of Mosaic, today-Sunday, various times

Create your own unique mosaic tile, under the guidance of renowned Sunshine Coast mosaic artist, Brett Campbell. Watch the community mosaic art project grow each day over the festival long weekend in Prospectors Hall. This free drop-in workshop is suitable for all ages.

Awards Ceremony, Saturday 7pm

There'll be live music, great food for purchase and fantastic company on offer as the community celebrates the amazing films that uplifted and inspired this year at Heart of Gold. Hosted by Aaron Pedersen, in the Heritage Theatre, the Awards Ceremony is a free event.

GYMPIE photographer Leeroy Todd's cinematic tribute to the rebuild of the Mary Valley Rattler's historic C17. 967 engine will be a highlight of Sunday's Heart of Gold program. Screening as a free session in the Prospector's Hall at 11.30am, Spirit of the Mary Valley , is Leeroy's first foray into documentary filmmaking. The 20-minute film premieres at a red carpet event at the old Gympie Station the night before (Saturday) as a fundraiser for the restoration of Mary Valley Rattler's Carriage CL No. 1125. The premiere event includes a drink on arrival, canapes and live entertainment. For more information and to book your ticket, visit www.maryvalleyrattler.com.au Leeroy Todd

Young Filmmaker Competition, Sunday 11.30am

Heart of Gold is proud to celebrate and nurture the next generation of young film makers. This year young people between year 7 and 12 have been invited to submit their shorts to the Young Film Makers Competition.

Award-winning Shorts, Saturday 9.15pm, Sunday 1.15pm

Check out all of the winning films - the 2019 Best Short, Best Student Short, Best Cinematography, Best Script and Most Inspiring True Story along with our National and Regional Young Filmmaker Competition winners in one session.