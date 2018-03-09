Gympie's 1880s - 'the more things change...'

Menu
GYMPIE AND ITS TIMES: A section of Page 1 of The Gympie Times and Mining River Gazette on Wednesday, January 7, 1880
Arthur Gorrie
9th Mar 2018

A DEMAND for urgent government spending on transport and trade links to Maryborough and Brisbane, concerns about roads, taxes, immigration, jobs, the performance of politicians and crises around the world kept people reading The Gympie Times, as indeed the same issues still do today.

Even then, The Gympie Times was proud to use the latest information technology, letters and telegrams, to bring the latest news, about "the propaganda of Nihilists in St Petersburg,” "pacification” efforts in Calcutta, a Licensed Victuallers' Association campaign against excise duties and the continuing tragedy of the Irish Famine, for which Catholic churches were organising relief.

Concern over Chinese immigration was a sad irony in view of the huge support Irish famine victims received from Chinese interests in Hong Kong.

When mining jobs became more scarce in Gympie, there was still engineering work in Maryborough, the economic capital to which Gympie would be linked by rail within the decade.

It was never enough though and agitation for a similar link to Brisbane followed almost immediately on the opening of the Maryborough line.

A practical "news you can use” article advised citizens on the best ways to use nitro-glycerine compounds such as dynamite.

It was as always a dangerous world. Russian troops were massing. The Boers of Transvaal were defiant.

The record of Gympie's busy 1880s decade shows the more things change, the more they stay the same.

