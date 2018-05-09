Gympie's $149k LGAQ bill: good value, or money for nothing?

Murky future of state's councils puts spotlight on peak body who, led by CEO Greg Hallam, will play a key role in how it all clears up.

ROADS and rubbish are oft-debated and sometime contentious council costs, but what about the price to be part of the state's peak body?

In the last financial year Gympie Regional Council paid the Local Government Association of Queensland more than $149,000, a spokeswoman has confirmed.

Of that about $142,000 was for membership costs, while another $7000 was paid for one-off service fees.

The spokeswoman said that along with services like legal advice and master-classes on local government issues, it also expanded the council's network.

"LGAQ provides advocacy and professional services to local governments,” she said.

"Gympie Council seeks industrial relations advice from the Association, as well as utilising LGAQ's bulk purchasing scheme.”

The body also served as a lobby group, earlier this week voicing its "outrage” at the calls for a public-service style commission in the wake of the corruption scandals which have engulfed several south-east Queensland councils.

And while some might look at $149,000 unfavourably, the Gympie council's costs stack up well-compared to others.

Hervey Bay MP Ted Sorensen has questioned the Fraser Coast Council's LGAQ costs, on May 1 tabling several financial documents in State Parliament which put the FCC's membership payment at $426,000, including $277,000 in audit fees.

While he could not speak about the Fraser Coast Council's financial decisions, LGAQ General Manager assistant Glen Beckett said it was impossible to make an "apples-for-apples” comparison of LGAQ costs across councils.

"LGAQ membership is based off a formula that is set to allow equity across the state,” Mr Beckett said.

Under the formula, 20 per cent of the fee is base cost; 40 per cent is based on the region's population base; and the remaining 40 per cent is derived from the council's three-year average budget expenditure.

"The formula helps ensure there is no favouritism,” he said.

Other service fees could be paid, depending on an individual council's needs.

And while they were primarily a peak body for councils and lobbied the State Government on their behalf, Mr Beckett said they were not the only ones who benefited from Queensland's 77 councils being members.

"It's expensive for councils to go and do things individually. It saves the community money,” Mr Beckett said.