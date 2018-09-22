Menu
More than $13 million was spent on renovations in the Gympie-Cooloola area last year.
More than $13 million was spent on renovations in the Gympie-Cooloola area last year.
Gympie's $13m renovation spend

scott kovacevic
22nd Sep 2018 12:02 AM
MAKING the old new again is becoming a habit in Gympie with the region spending the second-most in the Wide Bay in renovations last year.

Data from the ABS revealed more than $13million was spent in the Gympie-Cooloola area on alterations and additions, including converting residential buildings in the 2017-18 financial year.

Only Bundaberg's $14.05-million spending spree was higher.

Most of the work was done in Gympie region (which excludes the Cooloola Coast from Toolara and the western reaches starting at Lower Wonga), where $6.8million was spent.

Renovations are becoming a hot ticket item in the region.

Another $2.5million was spent at Cooloola, and $2.3million was forked out in South Gympie.

Local builder Peter Green said there was a growing trend in the region of people refitting their homes as they looked towards their golden years.

"There's a lot of people whose kids have grown up or finished school and they're looking towards retirement,” he said.

Bathrooms with some disability access were common projects, he said, along with "leisure-type” additions like decks.

And those aged 40 and over were more interested in "tidying up their existing house” than the region's 20-year-olds to 40-year-olds.

He said the region's building growth was also being driven by business types using their superannuation for a "tree-change”.

The fallout from the ill-fated Traveston Dam decision was also playing into some of those numbers.

Bathrooms have been a popular choice for those renovating.

Many of the properties bought by the State Government and now resold had been stripped out, he said, which was making business good for floor coverers and cabinet makers.

Archicentre figures reveal just how much it can cost to add on a new room or renovate your home.

The indicative costs are for a "shell and the extended roofline” over the shell.

It said generally renovations where there were no structural upgrades required costs between $700 per square metre and $2800 per square metre.

But homeowners should also allow extra in their budget for the possible removal of hazardous materials.

It said fitting out a wet area could be much more expensive and that was without factoring in the cost of white goods.

Bathrooms and ensuites ranged between $12,000 to $27,000, a kitchen was between $15,000 and $43,000 and laundry was between $6000 and $17,000.

