Gympie's most popular personal trainer has been revealed.
Gympie's #1 PT grateful for support after landslide victory

JOSH PRESTON
7th Aug 2019 6:04 PM
AFTER 250 nominations, 22 trainers, 10 finalists and 166 votes, Jarryd "Gormo” Gorman was yesterday crowned Gympie's best personal trainer after a landslide victory at the polls.

The 32-year-old came out on top with a comprehensive 46 per cent of the vote, followed by local legend Paul Frampton on 12 per cent, Matt and Fiona Keable on eight per cent and Nigel Daniel on seven per cent.

A modest Mr Gorman deflected much of the attention to his industry counterparts but admitted he felt "really good” to see support from the community.

"Obviously it feels good to get a bit of recognition. I was talking to Paul and it feels like everyone got a little bit of recognition through the whole thing, and everyone offers different things with what they do,” he said.

"It does feel really good. I've got great clients and people supporting me so that always feels good.”

Mr Gorman said he was appreciative of the "supportive” fitness community in the Gympie region, as well as his mentor, Mr Frampton.

"Everyone's got each other's backs, there's no competition,” he said.

"When I used to work down on the Coast there was a lot of competition between PTs and it's not like that here; everyone is really supportive and it just shows that everyone has their own qualities.

"It's like a big family; everyone's kind of in it together and the main goal is to help people and that's what everyone's doing, whether it's me or another trainer, they're all looking to help their clients.

"I've worked with Paul before, he's mentored me even when I was studying. He's been in the industry so long and I've known him since I was a little kid. It's always been good to have his support and I've learned a lot from him. I can always ask him questions.”

And to those who voted for him in the competition?

"I really appreciate it. I didn't expect it, I'm glad they see me in that way and that I'm able to help them on their health and fitness journey and reach their goals.”

Gympie Times

