STILL LOOKING: Gympie student Cole Mitchell, 18, believes work in Gympie is very hard to find.
Gympie youths battle high unemployment rate

Tom Daunt
by
30th Mar 2018 9:30 AM

GYMPIE student Cole Mitchell, 18, has not been able to find a job in town despite applying for "about 40” in the past two months.

Mr Mitchell, who studies child care at TAFE, said he was "nervous” about his prospects.

"I feel like I won't be able to get a job, since I am not getting any experience,” he said. "As I am aging, it makes it harder.”

Mr Mitchell lives with his parents and is supported by Centrelink payments. He said his situation reflected a wider job shortage within our region.

According to the Australian Council of Trade Unions, Wide Bay's youth unemployment rate is 27.7 per cent compared to the national figure of

12.2 per cent.

It is a figure Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien is all too aware of.

"I, together with my Coalition colleagues, recently announced new investments worth more than $40 million across the Wide Bay Burnett region, including a $10 million project at Nolan's (meat processor) that will create more than 200 jobs in Gympie,” Mr O'Brien said.

