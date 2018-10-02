Gympie youth and crisis workers run off their feet

PUSHED TO THE LIMIT: Shadow Minister for Youth and Child Safety Stephen Bennett says high youth homeless numbers are pushing Gympie's youth and crisis care workers to the limit.

GYMPIE'S youth and crisis management workers are being run off their feet, with youth homeless numbers worryingly high, according to Shadow Minister for Youth and Child Safety Stephen Bennett.

"These workers deserve the world - they are there for each and every young person, no matter their past and no matter what circumstances they're in,” Mr Bennett said.

"The work the Community Action Youth Service employees do a daily basis is not easy.

"They're dealing with terrible and often extremely shocking situations but continue to go above and beyond to achieve the best possible outcomes for our children, families and young people.”

Mr Bennett said unfortunately the struggle is only getting worse with Wide Bay's youth unemployment at 25.1 per cent.

"The region's youth unemployment is almost double the state average of 12.9 per cent.

"Child safety reports are rising and our youth that are already at their most vulnerable are the ones that are forced to suffer the most.”

According to the latest ABS data there are 7433 Queenslanders 24 years old and younger who were homeless in 2016.

There were 1522 homeless people in the Wide Bay area. Through extrapolating from the youth percentage state-wide, that would mean 522 youth homeless in Wide Bay (note that this is not a known number, just an extrapolation).

"Every homeless Queensland youth is one too many,” Mr Bennett said.

"Every Queensland youth struggling to get a job is one too many and every child safety report is one too many.

"Under Labor, the reforms of the Carmody Inquiry that were started under LNP have been left unattended.

"The Department of Child Safety is a department in crisis under Labor.

"Queensland's youth deserve better.”