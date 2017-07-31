Gympie youngsters' car rolls 15m down embankment

A car landed upside down after dropping 15m down an embankment on Neusa Vale Rd on Sunday night.

THE occupants of a car that rolled 15m down an embankment and landed on its roof in a tree were lucky to be alive last night, emergency workers at the crash reported.

The young driver, a 21-year-old man, and his two female passengers believed to be sisters, aged 15 and 17, were in a Nissan Skyline when it ran off Neusa Vale Rd, at Kin Kin, about 10.30pm last night.

When emergency workers arrived at the scene near Gap and Wahpunga Ln, they were flagged down by one of the female passengers on the road above.

The male driver and second teenage girl were still next to the vehicle down the drop, requiring medical attention.

The male had possible spinal injuries and the female needed to be transported by stretcher up the embankment with a suspected broken leg.

Queensland Fire and Rescue Gympie station officer Anthony Brewin, who attended the crash, said a guideline was attached to the fire truck to assist the emergency crew to pull the stretcher, which was placed in a basket stretcher, up the side of the mountain.

With the assistance of a technical rescue team from Maroochydore, officer Brewin said it took several officers to lift and assist the stretcher and maintain the haul line before the young female was placed in an ambulance and transported to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

The driver and other passenger were taken to Gympie Hospital.

"It could have been very bad - it was lucky there were no fatalities," officer Brewin said.

Gympie police sergeant Jon Roche said police were investigating the crash.

"We'll be looking at excessive speed as a possible cause at that time of night," Sgt Roche said.

The three people involved are from Gympie, police confirmed, and the car was being removed this morning.