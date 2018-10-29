Gympie young guns test out a brand new version of AFL

THREE Gympie schools took part in a local extension of the newest form of Aussie Rules Football on Thursday night at Ray Warren Oval.

Students in the Year 7-9 age bracket from Gympie State High School, James Nash State High School, St Patrick's College and Cooloola Christian College fielded teams and took each other on over three games featuring two 10-minute halves.

James Nash SHS Head of Sport Katrina Knight said the students had enjoyed a "fantastic” opening week in a "really well run” tournament from AFL Queensland.

The Gympie State High School squad. AFL Sunshine Coast

She said the tournament would create "exciting” opportunities to grow the game in the region.

The competition continues next Thursday night from 5pm.

The James Nash State High School squad. AFL Sunshine Coast

RESULTS - GYMPIE SCHOOLS AFLX COMPETITION - Ray Warren Oval

James Nash SHS 0.7.1. (43) def. Gympie SHS 0.5.1. (31)

Cooloola/Pats 0.8.2. (50) def. Gympie SHS 0.4.3. (27)

Cooloola/Pats 0.3.4. (22) def. James Nash SHS 0.3.2. (20)

KEEFFE INKS ONE-YEAR CONTRACT EXTENSION WITH GWS GIANTS

GWS Giants utility and former Gympie local Lachlan Keeffe has signed a one-year deal with the Western Sydney club, securing his AFL future until at least the end of next season.

The 28-year-old, who played eight games for the club this season, was one of five Giants to ink one-year extensions after facing an agonising wait through the league's free agency and trade period earlier this month.

Keeffe played in his side's semi-final loss against his former club Collingwood last month, taking his career tally to 48.