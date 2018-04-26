Menu
KICKING GOALS: Gympie's Ben Buggy, Kahn Sutherland-Chan and Darcy Cartwright ready for the next step in their league career.
Bec Singh
News

Gympie young guns headed West

Rebecca Singh
by
26th Apr 2018 11:00 AM
DEVILS juniors' success continues to grow with six boys recently picked for the Sunshine Coast Falcons.

Ben Buggy, Darcy Cartwright, Kahn Sutherland-Chan, Alec Jardine, Selwyn Cobbo and Reece Horvath will head to Chinchilla in June to play in the Falcons' divisional side, where they could be up for state selection.

Heading to Chinchilla as a Falcon for the first time as a second-rower, Kahn Sutherland-Chan is determined to give it his best.

"I will be aiming to play my best footy and hopefully be selected for the next level,” he said.

Taking his inspiration for All Blacks legend Jonah Lomu and North Queensland lock Jason Taumalolo, Kahn will be looking to bring some new skills into his game.

"I look up to both these players and try to learn some of their techniques. I still look up to Lomu even though he played rugby union,” he said.

"I try to use Taumalolo's skill. He doesn't just use strength, he uses technique. He can step regardless of his size.”

Not a stranger to the Falcons' gold squad, under-16's halfback Ben said the tough competition made for a nervous wait.

"It was pretty hard to get selected in the divisional team; everyone was fighting to get a position,” he said.

"There were a lot of great players that could have made the squad but missed out. But it always depends on who plays the best on the day.”

Gympie Times

