FUTURE STAR: Gympie State High School Year 8 student Millie Stanton has already cracked the Wide Bay's touch football side, and has her eyes on representing Australia.
Sport

Gympie Year 8 sports star has eye on Green and Gold

scott kovacevic
by
15th May 2019 12:01 AM
IF MILLIE Stanton has her way the future of Australia's women's touch football will run through Gympie.

The Gympie State High School sports star has country representation at the top of her career goals.

The Year 8 star is well on her way too, having cracked the Wide Bay team and taken a shot at state trials.

Millie said the connection to the sport was in the blood.

"My parents played touch when they were younger,” she said.

"Mum's a coach... she's the level underneath me.”

Millie Stanton.
This has not only allowed Millie to pick up a number of tips and tricks to keep opponents guessing on the football field, but created a few inspiring connections too.

"One of my mum's friends for touch recently went away to play for Australia.

"They won the world cup,” she said.

That friend is Gympie touch stalwart Kym Waugh, whose own high school dreams of donning the Green and Gold were realised in a triumphant tour of Kuala Lumpur recently.

Kym Waugh.
Kym Waugh. Troy Jegers

Not that touch is the only sport Millie is making a name for herself in.

She is also taking the school athletics by storm.

"I've gotten second in long jump in the Wide Bay,” she said.

And as if that's not enough swimming and dancing also make the list in the form of hobbies.

"It's all pretty fun,” she said.

Gympie Times

