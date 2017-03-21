Gympie workshop will take cyberbullies to task

CYBER-BULLYING: A free workshop aimed at educating parents and guardians will be held at the Gympie Civic Centre on March 22.

IT'S a question parents across Australia grapple with daily - just how safe are your children online?

The proliferation of social media has made cyberbullying an increasingly common part of young people's lives, with platforms encouraging anonymity making it difficult to identify the bullies in the first place.

It's the reason the Gympie Police are teaming up with a safety expert from the Office of the Children's eSafety Department for an informative workshop on what parents can do to keep their kids safe.

The free event takes place tomorrow night at the Gympie Civic Centre from 5pm-7pm, and will examine how to make complaints about child cyberbullying and how to remove the serious cyberbullying material.

It's a great opportunity for parents to come along and learn more about the issue, and how constantly changing technology can affect children's lives.

You can register for the event at www.gympie.qld.gov.au/community-training