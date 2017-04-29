Gympie women's side to play first game tonight

HISTORY MAKER: Gympie Cats player Ann-Marie Warhurst will play in her club's first game as a senior franchise tonight.

AUSTRALIAN RULES: The wait is over for Gympie women's Australian rules side.

The Cats will make

club history tonight when they take on Sandgate at Six-Mile under lights.

Cats assistant coach Sophie Jones, who was part of the club's first under-17 women's side, said her squad was excited and nervous.

"A lot of the side has

not played before so it

will be interesting to see how we go,” Jones told

The Gympie Times yesterday.

"We have had to pack a lot into six or seven weeks (pre-season training).

"We have actually had to teach a lot of the girls how to kick as well as the rules of the game.

"We will give it a red hot crack though.”

Jones said the landmark game tonight would act as a turning point for local sport .

"It is great for the equality of sport in Gympie,” she said.

"We have received a lot of support from the male players.”

The cats' male squad will face traditional bogey side Pomona as it looks to secure a maiden win in the the new Wide Bay competition.

The men's side came painfully close to upsetting the Hervey Bay-based Bombers in their first hit-out, and will look to claim Pomona's scalp today as it tries to prove its worth.

The Bombers will be with out captain Rohan Mortimer after he suffered a suspected punctured

lung in his side's Anzac Day clash with Bay Power.

He was forced from the ground in an ambulance after crashing into the boundary fence.