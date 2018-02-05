Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sport

Gympie women's basketball back from the dead

EAGER TO PLAY: A contingent of Gympie's women basketballers played in the clippers tournament on the Sunshine Coast recently. Gympie will host a new female competiton after five years. Players who suited up for the comets are Back Left - Jo Pengelly, Jo Hose, Chloe Kraak, Yasmin Sauer, Paula Nethercott. Front Left - Kate Vietheer, Hannah Pascoe, Naomi Lally, Sonia Mackenzie.
EAGER TO PLAY: A contingent of Gympie's women basketballers played in the clippers tournament on the Sunshine Coast recently. Gympie will host a new female competiton after five years. Players who suited up for the comets are Back Left - Jo Pengelly, Jo Hose, Chloe Kraak, Yasmin Sauer, Paula Nethercott. Front Left - Kate Vietheer, Hannah Pascoe, Naomi Lally, Sonia Mackenzie. Miguel Galy
Tom Daunt
by

FEMALE basketball players in Gympie will finally have the chance to take to the court when the Gympie Amateur Basketball Association women's competition tips off early next month.

After a five-year hiatus, the move to support a formal women's competition was tabled following an increase in interest during women's social games last year.

The competition will house four teams - Fever, Wings, Flames, who are sponsored by Elders Real Estate, and Sparks, who are sponsored by John Buckley Electrical.

Senior women's co-ordinator Paula Nethercott said the return of the competition would offer an exciting chance for Gympie women to re-engage with the sport they love in a competitive but welcoming environment.

"The recent increase in social players and the interest shown by former and new players indicates that the return of the Senior Women's Basketball Competition is welcomed by Gympie women basketballers of all experience and abilities,” she said.

"A return of the competition is a reminder of not only the role that basketball can play in helping to provide balance in the often busy work and home lives of local women, but also of the importance of women's participation in basketball at all levels.”

The presence of a local senior women's competition will allow talented junior players to remain in the area and continue playing the sport regardless of age.

"A local competition will also give our women's representative players regular game time, allowing us to play more competitively in tournaments outside of Gympie,” Fever captain Kiah Monk said.

Topics:  basketball gympie basketball association gympie sport people of gympie women's sport

Gympie Times
Hospital complications hit 900,000 Aussies a year

Hospital complications hit 900,000 Aussies a year

ONE in four patients who go to a hospital in Australia and stay overnight suffer some type of complication, a new report warns.

SCHOOL PHONE BAN: LNP looks at banning mobiles from schools

NO PHONE ZONE: Opposition leader Deb Frecklington wants to discuss the option of banning students from having mobile phones during school hours.

Do you agree with the LNP? Vote in our poll inside

#DundeeMovie: Bring Back Dundee sparks frenzy

The #dundeemovie trailer has led to an online petition to bring back Crocodile Dundee.

Tourism Australia on Sunday refused to comment on rumours

premium_icon Save Our Schoolkids: Whirlpool created ‘a drowning machine’

Brandi Allen drowned swimming in a flooded weir in 2009. Picture: AAP Image/Claudia Baxter

“If my story can save one life, it will be so worth it."

Local Partners

Six teams confirmed for women's AFL carnival

Hinterland Blues' inclusion will make AFL Wide Bay's women's one-day lightning carnival one of the biggest in the region.

EXCLUSIVE: Gympie, Pomona, combine to make AFL Wide Bay force

VENTURE: Gympie Cats and Pomona Demons will combine to make AFL Wide Bay's sixth club.

Gympie Cats and Pomona Demons will play under the 'Cats' banner.

Former Test quick Bollinger calls it quits

Doug Bollinger announced his retirement on Monday.

Former Test bowler Doug Bollinger announces his retirement