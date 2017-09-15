Gympie woman could have swum the English Channel 180 times

Joy Lyons takes to the pool for her 100th swim in the new ARC pool in Gympie.

Joy Lyons takes to the pool for her 100th swim in the new ARC pool in Gympie. Renee Albrecht

SINCE 1995, Gympie woman Joy Lyons has swum the equivalent of the English Channel about 180 times and crossed "the ditch" to New Zealand close to three.

Yesterday, Mrs Lyons, 78, completed her 100th swim at the Gympie Aquatic and Recreation Centre, chalking up another century of kilometres since the facility opened in April.

Five days a week, Mrs Lyons swims 40 laps of the 25m, heated indoor pool, except for yesterday where she pushed for an extra two, just to mark the occasion.

"I learnt to swim when I was four years old," Mrs Lyons said.

"I just love swimming I suppose. It is the total relaxation (of swimming).

"Getting up at 5.30am can be a bit stressful, but when you start to swim you forget about everything.

"It is beautiful to swim up and down the pool and try and improve the movements (strokes) a bit," she said.

Ms Lyons has diarised every one of her swims since becoming a member at the ARC.

She diligently notes the time she starts and how far she has gone for the session.

"It is just for interest sake, really," Mrs Lyons said.

"I like to be able to say that such-and-such a thing happened on a certain day.

"I am a long-distance swimmer, I can't think of any better exercise."

To celebrate the start of spring, the Gympie Aquatic and Recreation Centre will hold a pool party this afternoon from 3.30pm.