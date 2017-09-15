26°
News

Gympie woman could have swum the English Channel 180 times

Joy Lyons takes to the pool for her 100th swim in the new ARC pool in Gympie.
Joy Lyons takes to the pool for her 100th swim in the new ARC pool in Gympie. Renee Albrecht
Tom Daunt
by

SINCE 1995, Gympie woman Joy Lyons has swum the equivalent of the English Channel about 180 times and crossed "the ditch" to New Zealand close to three.

Yesterday, Mrs Lyons, 78, completed her 100th swim at the Gympie Aquatic and Recreation Centre, chalking up another century of kilometres since the facility opened in April.

Five days a week, Mrs Lyons swims 40 laps of the 25m, heated indoor pool, except for yesterday where she pushed for an extra two, just to mark the occasion.

"I learnt to swim when I was four years old," Mrs Lyons said.

"I just love swimming I suppose. It is the total relaxation (of swimming).

"Getting up at 5.30am can be a bit stressful, but when you start to swim you forget about everything.

"It is beautiful to swim up and down the pool and try and improve the movements (strokes) a bit," she said.

Ms Lyons has diarised every one of her swims since becoming a member at the ARC.

She diligently notes the time she starts and how far she has gone for the session.

"It is just for interest sake, really," Mrs Lyons said.

"I like to be able to say that such-and-such a thing happened on a certain day.

"I am a long-distance swimmer, I can't think of any better exercise."

To celebrate the start of spring, the Gympie Aquatic and Recreation Centre will hold a pool party this afternoon from 3.30pm.

Topics:  english channel swim gympie arc new zealand

Gympie Times
Perrett goes on the attack over bees

Perrett goes on the attack over bees

THE lock-out of bee keepers from operating in national parks should be scrapped before it destroys a vital sector of Gympie's horticultural industries: Perrett

Gympie 'sprummer' could delay our purple rain

Jeremy Dore having a climb in a Jacaranda tree in Gympie.

Gympie had its hottest September day in four years last week

Codeine crackdown will be a headache say pharmacists

Codeine will no longer be available over the counter and will need a prescription from a chemist after February, 2018. Picture: Katrina Bridgeford.Source:News Corp Australia

Say goodbye to Nurofen Plus and Panadeine without a prescription.

Jurassic Park star lives it up on Fraser Island

RUN: Sam Neill in a scene from Jurassic Park.

'This is an idiot (me) celebrating getting this far'

Local Partners