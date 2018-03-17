Gympie women shave to save - it's personal in Gympie tonight

TURNING THE TIDE: Gympie Mayor Mick Curran was happy to help Gympie woman Janine Newton shave for a cure and help turn the tide in the fight for a cure for all kinds of blood cancer..

GYMPIE women are part of a new national trend which has tipped the gender balance in Australia's fight against blood cancer.

The Leukemia Foundation says it is one of the new trends showing up as the foundation's World's Greatest Shave campaign marks its 20th anniversary.

The event has traditionally attracted more participation from men, but not this year, foundation spokeswoman Monique Cerreto says.

Helping prove her point, Gympie's Annie Van Oirschot says she has a special and personal reason for holding her Shave for a Cure event at Gympie's Jockey Club Hotel from 6pm today.

Annie says she is "going bald for Bella.”

Bella Allan is a family friend who has attracted national attention with her own battle with leukemia.

Her family's Facebook page, Support the Allan's has 4500 members and our Annie is one of them.

http://www.heraldsun.com.au/news/victoria/cancer-fighter-bellas-bieber-dream-cancelled-because-of-chemo/news-story/25fd3ecfa4da58bfb0984c5a1850598c

Another Gympie woman Janine Newton is also part of the campaign.

Gympie region mayor Mick Curran was happy to help her Shave for a Cure this week.

Ms Cerreto says Aussie girls of all ages are signing up in large numbers to go bald for people with blood cancer in the foundation's 20th anniversary year.

Campaign manger David Simms says he was not surprised by the trend, as it attracts support from throughout the community, including from bloggers, actors and singers around the world - all ditching their locks for a bold and bald look.

Female involvement in a big way has been helped along by some of the well known women involved, including Stranger Things actor Millie Bobby Brown, YouTuber and singer Saara and actors like Kate Hudson, Kristen Stewart and Jessie J, who have all recently gone bald.

In Australia, Elly-May Barnes, daughter of Aussie rocker Jimmy, joined Married and First Sight's Erin Bateman, who joined the female shave trend by shaving live on social media at

https://www.instagram.com/erinkitty /

"We are seeing a groundswell of young empowered women across Australia who not only recognise that their beauty is more than skin deep, but who realise their actions can make a real difference to those who don't have a shoice about losing their hair as a side effect of their blood cancer treatment,” Mr Simms said.

"As blood cancer incidence continues to rise in Australia, unfortunately more young women have a person connection to someone living with leukemia, lymphoma, myeloma or a related blood disorder,” he said.

"While it's certainly inspiring to see female actors and bloggers participating, it's these incredible young women, many not even old enough to go to high school, who are doing it for a friend, brother, sister, mum or dad, that are truly extraordinary,” Mr Simms said.

Sponsorship can be registered online at

'worldsgreatestshave.com'

