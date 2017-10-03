26°
News

Gympie women share draw with University of Queensland

SOLID EFFORT: Gympie's Kellie Goatham lofts the ball forward during Gympie's 2-2 draw with The University of Queensland at One Mile Oval on Saturday.
SOLID EFFORT: Gympie's Kellie Goatham lofts the ball forward during Gympie's 2-2 draw with The University of Queensland at One Mile Oval on Saturday. Leeroy Todd
Rowan Schindler
by

A SELECT Gympie women's football team has drawn 2-2 with the University of Queensland team in a friendly at One Mile Oval on Saturday.

Gympie captain Sammie Sutton scored a goal, to finish work from Zayna Balfour.

LOVE SPORT? FOLLOW THE TOPIC BY CLICKING HERE.

Sutton said the team played brilliantly despite limited training as a group.

"It was great, it was 2-2 full time score and 1-1 at half time,” she said.

"It was a great game to play. The Gympie girls pulled together amazingly for a team who had never played together.

"We never once let the game go or gave up.

"We played together and to be honest it was the best game I have ever played.”

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

She said her team put forward a strong case for entry into the Sunshine Coast league.

"For 12 girls to come together and equalise a uni team that has been playing and training together for a while shows great potential in Gympie women's soccer and proves that we could potentially put a competitive team into the Sunshine Coast league.”

Sutton thanked the UQ team for the game played under tiring conditions.

"The other team were great sports and made the game enjoyable,” she said.

"It was extremely hot and definitely not the desired weather to be playing soccer that's for sure.

"Joel (Albion) was a great coach. He really put a lot of thought into our formation and the positions we played and that was shown in the score at full-time.”

Topics:  football gympie soccer sport university of queensland women's football

Gympie Times
1150 votes decide People's Choice

1150 votes decide People's Choice

OF ALL the finalists in all the categories, only one could win the People's Choice award at the Gympie Chamber of Commerce Business Awards last month.

Twilight tour offers a taste of Victory

TEAM EFFORT: Victory college students (back from left) Isabella Rodriquez, Jackson May and Lakota Barter and (front) Paige Sik and Harper Francis with principal Brett Costin.

Victory College tour lowers the veil on private education

Gunalda bakery serves up first year success

Lisa O'Brien and Walter Woods at Gunalda Bakery.

Helping hand on offer from Mi-Bakery staff.

Trademan's dedication gains runners-up prize

RUNNER-UP: Stewart Willcock of Gympie Master Locksmiths was second in the Gympie Chamber of Commerce Entrepreneur of the Year Award. Claudia Kruppel accepted the award on his behalf and is pictured above with Adam Madill from Madill's Motor Group which sponsored this category.

Find out which Gympie tradesman has gained recognition

Local Partners