STUDY IN SUCCESS: Lateesha Ottesen and Jessica McFarlane at Gympie USC, which has played a role in the region having a higher rate of tertiary educated women than the state average.
News

Gympie women punch above weight when it comes to uni

scott kovacevic
by
13th Mar 2019 12:01 AM
WOMEN in the Gympie region are hitting the textbooks hard, with data from the Queensland Government's Statistician's Office revealing they are outpacing the State's tertiary education average by almost 8 percentage points.

Of the 3437 regional residents with a bachelor's or higher education level, 65 per cent were women, well above Queensland's rate of 57.8 per cent.

The biggest gap between the genders was in the 15-24 age range, where 79.6 per cent of of those with degrees were women.

In contrast, Queensland's gap was 62.5 to 37.5 in favour of women.

HUGE ACHIEVEMENT: Laura Keldoulis with her sister, USC Chancellor's Medallist Amanda Keldoulis. The sisters started their Nursing Science degree together at USC Gympie.
Gympie region women were also above the state line for diploma-level education, at 64.6 per cent, almost 6 points higher.

Again, the largest gap was in the 15-24 demographic where 76 per cent of those with a diploma were women.

Where the gender divide flips is in certificate-level education.

There, local men account for 63.6 per cent of residents with a certificate.

USC Gympie students Erryn Goldsworthy, Seraphina Paton and Ky Bennett.
It is not doom and gloom for women here, though.

Although only 18.5 per cent of those aged 65 or older with certificates are women, the gap shrinks with age down to a 47.2-52.7 male-female percentage split among those aged 15-24.

This almost exactly mirrors the Queensland certificate-level averages across all age groups.

For those without a non-school qualification, 54 per cent were women, slightly below the state level.

Gympie Times

