Gympie women punch above weight when it comes to uni
WOMEN in the Gympie region are hitting the textbooks hard, with data from the Queensland Government's Statistician's Office revealing they are outpacing the State's tertiary education average by almost 8 percentage points.
Of the 3437 regional residents with a bachelor's or higher education level, 65 per cent were women, well above Queensland's rate of 57.8 per cent.
The biggest gap between the genders was in the 15-24 age range, where 79.6 per cent of of those with degrees were women.
In contrast, Queensland's gap was 62.5 to 37.5 in favour of women.
Gympie region women were also above the state line for diploma-level education, at 64.6 per cent, almost 6 points higher.
Again, the largest gap was in the 15-24 demographic where 76 per cent of those with a diploma were women.
Where the gender divide flips is in certificate-level education.
There, local men account for 63.6 per cent of residents with a certificate.
It is not doom and gloom for women here, though.
Although only 18.5 per cent of those aged 65 or older with certificates are women, the gap shrinks with age down to a 47.2-52.7 male-female percentage split among those aged 15-24.
This almost exactly mirrors the Queensland certificate-level averages across all age groups.
For those without a non-school qualification, 54 per cent were women, slightly below the state level.