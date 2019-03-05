Gympie women given a voice through artistic platform

WORKSHOP CREW: Tom Grady with Girls Are Not Toys members Kovit, Mia Nicholas, Zahlia Caddsmith, Khira Bradey and Crystal Griffin in Gympie.

WORKSHOP CREW: Tom Grady with Girls Are Not Toys members Kovit, Mia Nicholas, Zahlia Caddsmith, Khira Bradey and Crystal Griffin in Gympie. Philippe Coquerand

"ON AVERAGE, one woman a week is murdered by her current or former partner.”

Girls Are Not Toys is a local street art exhibition celebrating the lives of girls and women in Gympie and raising awareness about safety for women and the underlying social conditions that contribute to violence against women and girls in the community.

The artworks are an opportunity for young women to share ideas, educate others and contribute to the rising global #METOO movement as well as present fresh ideas on victim stereotyping in violence against women campaigns.

The group is facilitated by local artist Tammy Brennan with collaborating guest artists Wendy Murray and Kris Tito.

Ms Brennan said the community needs to work together to find new ways to engage with and try to solve persistent problems around gender violence and inequity.

"We know that gender violence is happening across the world in various ways, and it's time to take a stand to raise the value of women and girls in our communities,” she said.

Project partners include Gympie women and girls, Aunty Lillian Burke, Gympie Flexible Learning Centre, Community Action Gympie, Gympie Regional Council, Office for Women and Department of Child Safety, Youth and Women and Backbone Youth Arts.

Everyone is invited to the public launch at the Gympie Regional Gallery on Friday from 10.30am as part of International Women's Day.

Later this year, Girls Are Not Toys will travel to Delhi India to run workshops with the young Indian women and girls.