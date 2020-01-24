Gympie women brace for brutal game against ‘rough’ Bombers

AUSSIE RULES: When the Gympie Cats take on reigning premiers the Hervey Bay Bombers tomorrow, it will be more of a battle than a game.

The Bombers are notorious for being a rough side and Cats assistant coach Jodie Jones said she was worried for the debutants.

“It is going to be a brutal game because they are a very rough, high body-contact team,” Jones said.

Gympie Cats vs Bay Power- Jodie Jones

“I am not worried about myself, I have played for four years so I know what to expect but I am worried for the finer-framed girls.

“We have lots of injuries come out of the games against them, so it is going to be very interesting how some of the new girls will take the heavy contact.”

With two training sessions under their belt in the lead-up to the weekend, Jones said it was still difficult to prepare for this match.

MORE:

- Meet 17 faces of the Gympie Cats 2020 team

- Gympie Cats celebrate historic win in first game of 2020 season

“Just knowing they are a rough team to start off with and letting the new players know the hits are going to be hard and there is not too much mercy coming,” Jones said.

“It is a battle, not a game, instead of the technical side it is more of a battle.

Gympie Cats women - Tony Kirsopp coach. Photo: Troy Jegers

“Tony (Kirsopp, coach) told us last night what to prepare for and we are just trying to get mentally prepared and not putting ourselves into certain positions to get taken out.”

Jones said there was a simple game plan in place to hopefully work to the home side’s advantage.

“We will need to protect each other, more than what we did in the first game,” she said.

“Shepherding and protecting but being a bit smarter on our plays as well. Getting yourself out in the open rather than being in a contest.

“We have to be on from the get-go, from the first ball up, because they always come out really hard.”

Gympie Cats vs Bay Power- Taylor Jardine

Despite being a few players down, the Cats will have the numbers to field a squad.

“We are going to be a couple down because of Australia Day celebrations over the weekend,” Jones said.

“We have a couple that have not played coming in so we are not down on ­numbers.”

First bounce 3pm, Ray Warren Oval.