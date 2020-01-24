Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Aussie Rules - Sophie - Lee Jones braces for impact.
Aussie Rules - Sophie - Lee Jones braces for impact.
News

Gympie women brace for brutal game against ‘rough’ Bombers

Rebecca Singh
, rebecca.singh@gympietimes.com
24th Jan 2020 2:17 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AUSSIE RULES: When the Gympie Cats take on reigning premiers the Hervey Bay Bombers tomorrow, it will be more of a battle than a game.

The Bombers are notorious for being a rough side and Cats assistant coach Jodie Jones said she was worried for the debutants.

“It is going to be a brutal game because they are a very rough, high body-contact team,” Jones said.

Gympie Cats vs Bay Power- Jodie Jones
Gympie Cats vs Bay Power- Jodie Jones

“I am not worried about myself, I have played for four years so I know what to expect but I am worried for the finer-framed girls.

“We have lots of injuries come out of the games against them, so it is going to be very interesting how some of the new girls will take the heavy contact.”

With two training sessions under their belt in the lead-up to the weekend, Jones said it was still difficult to prepare for this match.

MORE:

- Meet 17 faces of the Gympie Cats 2020 team

- Gympie Cats celebrate historic win in first game of 2020 season

“Just knowing they are a rough team to start off with and letting the new players know the hits are going to be hard and there is not too much mercy coming,” Jones said.

“It is a battle, not a game, instead of the technical side it is more of a battle.

Gympie Cats women - Tony Kirsopp coach. Photo: Troy Jegers
Gympie Cats women - Tony Kirsopp coach. Photo: Troy Jegers

“Tony (Kirsopp, coach) told us last night what to prepare for and we are just trying to get mentally prepared and not putting ourselves into certain positions to get taken out.”

Jones said there was a simple game plan in place to hopefully work to the home side’s advantage.

“We will need to protect each other, more than what we did in the first game,” she said.

“Shepherding and protecting but being a bit smarter on our plays as well. Getting yourself out in the open rather than being in a contest.

“We have to be on from the get-go, from the first ball up, because they always come out really hard.”

Gympie Cats vs Bay Power- Taylor Jardine
Gympie Cats vs Bay Power- Taylor Jardine

Despite being a few players down, the Cats will have the numbers to field a squad.

“We are going to be a couple down because of Australia Day celebrations over the weekend,” Jones said.

“We have a couple that have not played coming in so we are not down on ­numbers.”

First bounce 3pm, Ray Warren Oval.

aflw 2020 gympie cats australian football club gympie cats women gympie cats women 2020 season gympie sport ray warren oval
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Who is driven enough to rig an online council poll?

        premium_icon Who is driven enough to rig an online council poll?

        News News Corps’ tech teams are investigating what accounts were responsible for online hacking.

        Bizarre twist in Gympie councillor poll

        premium_icon Bizarre twist in Gympie councillor poll

        News Hackers have attempted to sway the result of an online poll run by The Gympie...

        Keep up with the locals: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon Keep up with the locals: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News Get the latest local news first from just $1 for the first 28 days

        Mud crabs, jacks on move after recent rainfall

        premium_icon Mud crabs, jacks on move after recent rainfall

        News Some anglers think that the fish can smell the rain, but it is the pressure that...