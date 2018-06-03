Gympie woman's golden moment on International stage

THE cookies crumbled perfectly for Gympie woman Fay Andrews at last month's International Cake Show, when her multi-dimensional decorative cookie display earned her a gold prize for the second straight year.

Mrs Andrews' meticulous creation consisted of impeccable edible chooks roosting in a barn complete with feathers, straw and eggs made entirely from icing, as well as a ground almond floor.

Fay Andrews' meticulous chook-themed cookie creation scored 94 out of 100 to earn her a gold prize at this year's show. Josh Preston

Ms Andrews' Christmas-themed cookies won her a gold prize at last year's show. Josh Preston

Following on from last year's win with her Christmas-themed collage, Mrs Andrews' display received glowing feedback from celebrity judges including acclaimed US cake decorator Karen Portaleo.

"It feels great, I just like the fact that these ladies who I respect so much for their talent could give me that sort of score and say such nice things about it,” she said.

"You can win first, but you need to score over 90 out of 100 to win the gold award, I was the only one in the section that got the gold (with 94 points).

"I haven't been entering competitions, I used to enter a lot overseas, but I haven't been in for years, and it was only because this competition started and there was a lot of young blood in it.

"Having this new life into it is just fantastic.”

Fay Andrews is now a back-to-back winner at the International Cake Show. Josh Preston

A lifelong Gympie resident and former home-ec teacher, Mrs Andrews remains passionate about blending her love of food and art, and still makes wedding cakes on a regular basis.

"People are always genuinely surprised when I do wedding cakes, they say it looked great but the taste was just fantastic,” she said.

"One of the nicest things is when the bride comes and cries when she sees the cake and it's nice tears.”

The International Cake Show is set to return next year at the RNA Showgrounds.