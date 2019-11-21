Gympie woman to star in new version of Wizard of Oz at QPAC

The Wicked With of The West from the movie, The Wizard of Oz. Supplies

GYMPIE talent Michaela Stubbs will star as the wicked witch Evillene in the QPAC/ACPA musical production of The Wiz, next month.

Michaela is part of the talented ACPA graduating class of 2019 who will take audiences on a magical journey to meet the Wizard.

QPAC and the Aboriginal Centre for the Performing Arts (ACPA) will present the stage musical The Wiz for four performances only, from December 5-7, in QPAC’s Cremorne Theatre.

The timeless musical sensation The Wiz is a multi-cultural view of Oz with a soulful twist.

It tells a touching story of friendship, family, and the universal power of home, while featuring a slew of now-classic pop songs like No Bad News, Brand New Day, Home, and Ease On Down the Road, made famous by Diana Ross and Michael Jackson as the hit single from the film version of The Wiz.

The 1975 original Broadway production won seven Tony® Awards, including Best Musical. Recently, NBC produced The Wiz Live! Featuring an all-star cast Shanice Williams, Common, Amber Riley, Uzo Aduba Ne-Yo, David Alan Grier, Mary J. Blige and Queen Latifah.

This production is based on the musical with music and lyrics by Charlie Smalls (and others) and book by William F. Brown.

Michaella Stubbs

It is a retelling of L. Frank Baum’s classic 1900 children’s novel The Wonderful Wizard of Oz in the context of modern African-American culture.

For the past 13 years QPAC and ACPA have collaborated on an annual production that gives the students the opportunity to showcase their talents at Queensland’s major performing arts venue. This year they take this partnership to a new level as ACPA establishes itself as an innovation and inclusive performing arts production company.

Directed and choreographed by Simon Lind, The Wiz will feature the talents of the twenty graduating students from the Aboriginal Centre for the Performing Arts.

The creative team will also include Pip Moore (production manager), Gregory Moore (music director), Henry Friend (set designer), Glenn Hughes (lighting designer), Josie Dodson (production stage manager), Jacinta Horin and Priya Haylock (AV designer), and Holly Marshall (production assistant).