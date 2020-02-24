Gympie woman takes out major state award 2 years in a row

CONGRATULATIONS: Bonnie HOllander accept the award for 2020 Agent of the Year for Queensland in Melbourne at the weekend.

CONGRATULATIONS: Bonnie HOllander accept the award for 2020 Agent of the Year for Queensland in Melbourne at the weekend.

RateMyAgent – Australia’s number one reviews, ratings and rankings website for real estate agents – has announced Bonnie Hollander as the winner of its 2020 Agent of the Year Award for Queensland for the second year in a row.

The fifth annual awards held last night in Melbourne’s Metropolis Southbank – and MC’d by Melburnian, media personality and comedian Nick Cody – saw Australia and New Zealand’s top real estate agents gather to celebrate the industry’s brightest stars.

The highly anticipated RateMyAgent Agent of the Year Awards are the only of their kind in the industry and based on customer satisfaction.

They acknowledge those who have been the most consistently recommended by local Australia/New Zealand home sellers and landlords.

To win means to have secured the highest satisfaction rating across the country – celebrating and recognising real estate agents and agencies that provide truly excellent client service to home buyers and sellers.

“The Agent of the Year Awards acknowledge agents in our industry who go above and beyond for Aussie and New Zealand homeowners and landlords. With performance-based reviews as a qualifier, receiving an Agent of the Year Award means to have received the highest satisfaction rating across the country – and this is something our winners should be tremendously proud of achieving,” said RateMyAgent CEO and Co-Founder Mark Armstrong.

“We congratulate and celebrate all of the 2020 winners and nominees, and look forward to another exciting year across our industry,” continued Armstrong.

“I am so proud and excited to receive these awards and to be able to promote Gympie on a National level” said Bonnie Hollander from agents2go.

For the full list of winners at the National, State, Territory and local levels, please visit: https://www.ratemyagent.com.au/blog/post/2020-top-agents-national-100

RateMyAgent provides reviews, ratings and rankings for real estate agents in Australia and New Zealand. The website’s 750,000 verified reviews are attached to the property listing to which they relate, ensuring that the information provided is unique to the agent and from a genuine property seller or buyer.

With 34,000 agents claimed and using the website, RateMyAgent represents 80% of all active agents in the Australian market and is a trusted industry and consumer source. For more information, please visit ratemyagent.com.au.