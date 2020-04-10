Gympie woman stops COVID from ruining 100th birthday plan

This Gympie woman joined the digital age just in time for her 100th birthday.

COOINDA Aged Care’s newest centenarian, Edith Lock showed she still has an adventurous nature when, last Friday April 3, on her 100th birthday, she did something she has never done before - she live-streamed herself.

Mrs Lock’s daughter and son-in-law Suzannah and James Arkle had planned to fly to Queensland from their home in Tasmania to celebrate with her.

When it became evident that COVID-19 protocols would rule this out, plan B was undertaken and Mrs Lock had her first experience with live-streaming on an iPad.

She took to it like an old-hand, and described being able to interact with Suzannah and James through Zoom as “marvellous!”.

Mrs Lock was born in Cooroy to English parents and following her schooling, became a stenographer.

Edith Lock took to live streaming to be able to talk to her daughter and son-in-law on her recent 100th birthday.

She lost her first love in the final days of WWII, and decided to visit England (the country her parents were from) after the war.

She worked as a stenographer for the British Government in London, and travelled around a war torn England and Europe.

The government always had a job for Mrs Lock when she returned from her travels and she was very good at her work, reaching speeds of 120 words per minute shorthand, and 100 words per minute typing.

She married fellow golfer, Jack, some years after returning to Australia and had their daughter Suzannah at age 42.

Edith Lock in the midst of something “marvellous”.

In 1996 Jack died so Mrs Lock moved to England to be with Suzannah and James.

They all returned to Australia in 2003.

Mrs Lock is an avid reader, loves cryptic crosswords, and is very talented with cross-stitch and tapestry.

She has touched the hearts of many in the time she has lived at Cooinda, and still enjoys a whiskey each evening.

As for electronic media, it might be something she makes part of her regular routine.