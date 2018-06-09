Gympie woman shares her 'abortion' story: letter

Demonstrators participate at The March for Choice event in Dublin, Ireland, calling for a change to Ireland's strict abortion laws Saturday Sept. 30, 2017. The March for Choice is the first major demonstration on the abortion issue since the Government indicated it may accept a national referendum in summer 2018. (Tom Honan/PA via AP)

FIRST thing on my computer this morning was the vote on abortion harassment laws.

I am one whose doctors believed was too old to have two more children at 41 and 43 and abortion was suggested.

I had met some women whose life was definitely at risk if they didn't have a termination and some women who used abortion as a form of contraception.

I know some activists who get involved just because they just want to win a battle - regardless of the issue.

I believe that you have to be in that person's shoes before you really know what you would decide.

I personally found I couldn't go through with an abortion even if they had given it to me - that was after I firmly believed in abortion for people who needed it.

Years later, I was told by one of the wonderful children I kept, "I don't intend to talk to the doctor ever again - he tried to kill me!”

JULIA LAWRENCE O.A.M,

GYMPIE