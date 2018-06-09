Menu
Demonstrators participate at The March for Choice event in Dublin, Ireland, calling for a change to Ireland's strict abortion laws Saturday Sept. 30, 2017. The March for Choice is the first major demonstration on the abortion issue since the Government indicated it may accept a national referendum in summer 2018. (Tom Honan/PA via AP)
News

Gympie woman shares her 'abortion' story: letter

by Letter to the Editor by Julie Lawrence
9th Jun 2018 10:37 AM

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

FIRST thing on my computer this morning was the vote on abortion harassment laws.

I am one whose doctors believed was too old to have two more children at 41 and 43 and abortion was suggested.

I had met some women whose life was definitely at risk if they didn't have a termination and some women who used abortion as a form of contraception.

I know some activists who get involved just because they just want to win a battle - regardless of the issue.

epa05568433 Protesters during the nationwide women strike in Zamkowy square in Warsaw, Poland, 03 October, 2016. The strike is an expression of the opposition to strengthen the regulations on the abortion law. Black-clad opponents of government plans to ban abortion staged a 'Black Monday'. Thousands of women took a day off from work to express their solidarity and fight for the entitlement to legal abortion, sex education, contraception and in vitro conception. EPA/RADEK PIETRUSZKA POLAND OUT
I believe that you have to be in that person's shoes before you really know what you would decide.

I personally found I couldn't go through with an abortion even if they had given it to me - that was after I firmly believed in abortion for people who needed it.

Years later, I was told by one of the wonderful children I kept, "I don't intend to talk to the doctor ever again - he tried to kill me!”

JULIA LAWRENCE O.A.M,

GYMPIE

FILE - In this Thursday, Oct. 18, 2012 file photo, protesters opposed to abortion hold placards outside the Marie Stopes clinic in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Britains leaders are facing increasing calls to take action to loosen abortion restrictions in Northern Ireland after the Republic of Irelands vote in favor of doing so, but complex political realities make quick action difficult. Prime Minister Theresa May is being asked by some legislators and activists to take steps that might lead to liberalization in the Northern Ireland now that Ireland has voted overwhelmingly to repeal its constitutional ban. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison, file)
    Local Partners