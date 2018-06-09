Gympie woman shares her 'abortion' story: letter

LETTER TO THE EDITOR
FIRST thing on my computer this morning was the vote on abortion harassment laws.
I am one whose doctors believed was too old to have two more children at 41 and 43 and abortion was suggested.
I had met some women whose life was definitely at risk if they didn't have a termination and some women who used abortion as a form of contraception.
I know some activists who get involved just because they just want to win a battle - regardless of the issue.
I believe that you have to be in that person's shoes before you really know what you would decide.
I personally found I couldn't go through with an abortion even if they had given it to me - that was after I firmly believed in abortion for people who needed it.
Years later, I was told by one of the wonderful children I kept, "I don't intend to talk to the doctor ever again - he tried to kill me!”
JULIA LAWRENCE O.A.M,
GYMPIE