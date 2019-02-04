Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Constable Gemma Bruce at an RBT.
Constable Gemma Bruce at an RBT. Iain Curry
News

Gympie woman nabbed driving almost 4 x limit at 9.30am

Frances Klein
by
4th Feb 2019 8:38 AM | Updated: 10:26 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AT LEAST four drink drivers, one almost four times the legal limit, were busted in Gympie over the weekend, following a Random Breath Test operation in the region on Friday evening.

Police said a woman, 40, was caught at 9.30am Saturday morning driving almost four times the legal limit with a reading of 0.192% on Exhibition Rd, Southside.

A 59-year-old man was caught driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.111% on Apollonian Vale at 4pm on Friday, police allege.

On Sunday morning a 46-year-old man was caught driving at 4am on Excelsior Rd, over the limit at 0.067% and a 22-year-old man blew 0.113% while driving on Fairway Drive, Gympie at 8.45am.

Gympie police sergeant Scott Poole said the cases served as a timely reminder for drivers to consider their transport options after drinking the night before.

drink driver editors picks gympie police legal limit random breath test under the influence
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Cop shock: When a handgun isn’t a handgun

    premium_icon Cop shock: When a handgun isn’t a handgun

    News Queensland Police Service has been left red-faced after gun owners successfully stalled a decision to reclassify a $6000 AR-15-style semi-automatic weapon.

    Mummy's been shot: The day darkness fell over our region

    premium_icon Mummy's been shot: The day darkness fell over our region

    News A well-loved family, torn apart in seconds.

    $6M BUILDER COLLAPSE: Ex-wife labels claims 'utter rubbish'

    premium_icon $6M BUILDER COLLAPSE: Ex-wife labels claims 'utter rubbish'

    News Mismanaged funds, insolvent trading flagged as cause for implosion.

    When the flood of the century swamped us

    premium_icon When the flood of the century swamped us

    News From Maleny to Maryborough, residents were isolated and stranded