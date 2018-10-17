Gympie woman fits year's rubbish into just one jar

ELLI Webb is holding all the landfill waste from her home for an entire year.

That's because she said she's not prepared to ask others to do something she wouldn't do herself.

"I called it my MAD journey - Making A Difference,” she said.

Ms Webb's role at the Gympie Regional Council is as Waste Education Co-ordinator - basically she passes on to other people methods of reducing the amount of landfill waste they accumulate.

"There's a hierarchy: avoidance, reduction, reusing, recycling and disposal,” she said.

"I often ask people where their rubbish comes from in their home - they buy it and bring it in.”

She managed to reduce the amount of waste in her household by strictly following four key rules to low impact living:

Zero waste to landfill - which means buying items without packaging or in packaging that can be recycled,

Only buying food from within a 250km radius of Gympie,

Buying nothing new for a year and,

Reducing the amount of greenhouse energy used in the house by foregoing all electrical appliances, aside from the washing machine, and only turning one light on at a time.

Ms Webb said she found most of her habits had changed after a month.

When she finished her trial year, the first thing she went out and bought was Vegemite.

"I also had a Golden Gaytime too, but I hated it. It was just too sweet,” she said.

Part of the hierarchy is to reuse items, and that's where the Greatest Garage Sale comes in.

As part of the national Garage Sale Trail this weekend, a national initiative, Ms Webb and her team from The GRC have come up with the Greatest Garage Sale to be held on Saturday at the Senior Citizens Centre, 7am-2pm.

The idea is for everyday people to put unwanted items up for sale, rather than send them to landfill and for people to buy the used items, rather than buying new.

At the sale there will be live music, a sausage sizzle and a coffee van.

The Gympie Times will run a list on Saturday on where to find garage sales in the region as part of the Garage Sale Trail.

Registration for either the Garage Sale Trail or the Greatest Garage Sale is open to anyone until close of business Friday, but late registrations may not appear in The Gympie Times.

Anyone interested in registering can head to council's website for more details.