Gympie woman escapes Las Vegas massacre

ESCAPE: Jessica Nelson (right) with a friend at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas.

A FORMER Gympie woman has escaped unharmed from the worst mass shooting in United States history.

Jessica Nelson, believed to be from Gympie was partying with friends at Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas when she heard the volley of rifle fire.

"We heard two popping sounds that sounded like fireworks," Mrs Nelson told Sunshine Coast Mix FM.

"We then heard another lot of single shots.

"I looked at my friend Justin and the colour just drained from his face.

"He just screamed and I froze.

"Thankfully we were near an exit."

She said the scene was horrific.

"The automatic rounds just started," Mrs Nelson said.

"People were falling all around us. You wanted to get out of there as quickly as you could.

"Your first instinct is to just get out of sight.

"It was complete chaos."

The death toll from the shooting has rises to 58 and is now regarded as the deadliest mass-shooting in US history.

The gunman, Stephen Paddock, 64 was found dead by police in a hotel room.

Taking to Facebook, Mrs Nelson said "To live in a country where guns are few and far between and gunshots are rarely heard, meant our reactions to the initial shots were slow and confused.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with those who were not as fortunate."