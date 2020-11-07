Gympie woman crashed on highway with weed in her system

A 54-YEAR-OLD Gympie woman was found to have cannabis residue in her system after a serious Bruce Highway crash landed her in hospital and in need of sedation.

Cindy Chiquita Gram told Gympie Magistrates Court this week that she didn’t remember anything about the crash, which occurred on the highway at Two Mile on July 23.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Lisa Manns told the court Gram was travelling north on the highway before her car crossed over into the opposite lane of traffic and caused a head on crash.

Cindy Chiquita Gram faced Gympie Magistrates Court this week.

Bystanders then called emergency services to the scene, while Gram remained in her vehicle and was unable to communicate with police.

She was later sedated in Gympie hospital, and further tests revealed there was cannabis residue in her blood.

Police later attended Gram’s address and she told them she had no memory of the crash or the events before it.

She told Magistrate Chris Callaghan the same thing when asked what she had to say about the charge.

“Not much seeing as though I don’t remember anything about the situation,” Gram said.

Mr Callaghan pointed out she had been charged with driving with a relevant drug in her system, and not driving while affected by any drug.

Gram pleaded guilty to the charge and was fined $150, with a one-month licence disqualification on top.