CELEBRATION: Family members helping Margaret Green (bottom left) celebrate her 100th birthday are (from left) Paul Scrafton, Lilith and Jaxon Scrafton, Ebony Scrafton, Joelle and Richard Green and Susan Scrafton (sitting). Contributed
News

Gympie woman celebrates milestone birthday

31st Mar 2018 5:01 AM

MARGARET Green celebrated her 100th birthday on Monday with a quiet celebration with her family.

The centenarian was proud to have her photo taken with her family, including her son Richard and his wife Joelle who travelled from France to share this wonderful occasion with his mother.

Aside from her son, Margaret has four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandchild.

During lunch in her honour, Margaret had a few words to say to those present.

She has decided not to get her Australian citizenship, even though she has spent a great deal of her life in Australia because, as she put it, she is "British and proud of it".

Margaret has many tales to tell of the events in of her life as she has travelled and lived in many countries of the world in her early years.

Despite being totally blind, Margaret lives independently at Zion Retirement Living in Gympie and has done for the past 13 years.

She loves it at the village and says she never wants to entertain the idea of moving into any aged care facility.

